Misters, Misters!

The Vig McDowell Mountain’s primo patio awaits your appetite.

By Becky Bracken

The Vig McDowell Mountain was designed to be a comfy and stylish landing spot for hikers, bikers, joggers, climbers and dog walkers straight off the area’s ample trails. Hose off in the outdoor showers, stash your gear in a locker, and settle in for a tasty experience tailor-made for the outdoorsy set.

According to Genuine Concepts, the company behind The Vig, the restaurant’s design was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright for a refined indoor/outdoor vibe rooted in the area’s history.

“I had the pleasure of once again collaborating on the design of the property with Artie Vigil and his team at AV3 Design,” Genuine Concepts partner Tucker Woodbury says. “We both love the simplicity of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West’s iconic structure and the Usonian style of architecture it represents, which was the inspiration of the design. With a lot of help and collaboration with our development team, YAM Properties, Alexander Building Company, K&I Architects, the City of Scottsdale and our Genuine Concepts team, we were able to bring our vision to fruition. The end result is an astonishing property and we can’t wait to show it off.”

The Vig Arcadia was the original location, opened in the fall of 2006 by longtime friends and business partners Tucker Woodbury and Jim Riley. The McDowell Mountain location brings the total number of Vigs to five. All are known for beautiful patios, live music and killer menus.

“We’d been looking for several months for the ideal spot for a North Scottsdale Vig and were fortunate to find this location,” Woodbury says. “It’s an incredibly active community and we wanted to take advantage of our proximity to the Sonoran Mountain Preserve and the easy access to mountain biking and hiking trails, thus creating a space that aligns itself with the residents of the area that frequent those amenities.”

Less than a mile away from the Vig McDowell Mountain (VMM) is the city’s Gateway Center, which draws people from all over the country for world-class hiking and biking trails. With this in mind, Woodbury and Riley equipped the Vig McDowell Mountain with lockers and an outdoor restroom. Guests can clean up after their al fresco fun before lounging on the patio for a meal and drinks.

Starters like pork belly and watermelon, nachos and charcuterie, seasonal salads, and house specialties like pad Thai, crispy chicken and steak and fries are all elevated versions of comfort food fancy enough to huddle around with your crew but satisfying enough to curb post-workout hunger pangs. Signature cocktails like the Takes Two to Mango (with its sneaky burn, thanks to the anchor eyes liquor) and The Vig’s own take on a Manhattan with walnut bitters, plus a hearty beer and wine list, offer a twist for every taste. After a few hours on the mountain, you’ve earned something hearty and maybe even a little afternoon buzz.

In addition to lockers and showers, there’s something else very special about the new VMM patio: the misters. They’re powerful enough to make the Scottsdale outdoors downright bearable during scorching summer months. No surprise, these industrial-strength units were invented and manufactured right here in Scottsdale by Mist America.

“Their technology incorporates both fans and a super-fine mist which makes the hottest patio days comfortable for our guests,” Woodbury says.

The Vig McDowell Mountain is a neighborhood spot all about celebrating the outdoors with a comfortable, trendy twist. Where else can you get a craft cocktail and charcuterie with your outdoor shower?

The Vig McDowell Mountain

10199 E. Bell Road

thevig.us