Maggie’s Place: Receives $439K grant from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation

By Scottsdale Airpark News staff

Maggie’s Place — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting homeless pregnant women and their children — has received a $439,000, multiyear grant from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation.

The organization provides safe and secure housing; developmental and educational programming; parent and child enrichment courses; and ongoing services to help women achieve self-sufficiency for themselves and their families. The grant will allow Maggie’s Place to further expand its reach through capacity building and support for current programs.

“Homelessness is heartbreaking in any capacity, but it is even more difficult when it comes to expectant women and their children,” says Renee Parsons, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel. “Maggie’s Place is building stronger families by giving new mothers a place to feel safe during and after their pregnancy as they work toward building a new life for themselves and their children.”

Women can join the Maggie’s Place community at any point in their pregnancy and can stay until their child turns 1. During that time, the organization offers support by providing for immediate physical and emotional needs, including shelter, food, clothing, transportation and a supportive community.

Equally important, Maggie’s Place helps moms achieve long-term goals by connecting them to community resources such as prenatal care, health insurance, low-cost housing and educational programs.

“So much more than offering shelter, Maggie’s Place welcomes pregnant women and their babies into a safe and respectful community,” says Bob Parsons, PXG founder and CEO. “As these moms enter a new phase of life, Maggie’s Place is there to help them learn to be responsible not only for themselves but also for the child who relies on them.”

Maggie’s Place pairs each woman with a family coach and an AmeriCorps member to provide support in the development and implementation of individualized plans to help them become productive, self-sustaining members of the community. Upon leaving the organization, women and their children are granted ongoing support services to further improve their family relations. Core programs include health and wellness courses, parenting education, child development and enrichment programs and employment assistance.

“Maggie’s Place is tremendously grateful for the financial support from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation,” says Maggie’s Place CEO Laura Magruder. “Despite the many challenges that came in the past year, Maggie’s Place has been able to remain open, continuing to provide shelter and services to some of the most vulnerable members of our community — homeless, pregnant women and their families.

“This investment in capacity building will strengthen the entire organization, ensuring that Maggie’s Place continues to serve mothers and children for many more years.”

The $439,000 grant is the latest gesture of support from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation. A gift in 2013 allowed Maggie’s Place to open its fourth facility, the Hannah House, in Mesa. The organization operates three additional homes in the state — located in Phoenix, Tempe and Glendale. ν