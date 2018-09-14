Lord of the Rinks

By Ally Richmond

Ice Den Scottsdale keeps its cool in summer months

Exercising in Arizona during the summer is a searing proposition. Air-conditioning-bound desert dwellers are resigned to either in-home workouts, crowded gyms, or hiking before dawn. But there’s another option – one that might actually make Scottsdale residents go “Brrr!” in the middle of triple-digit temperatures.

Ice Den Scottsdale, located at 9375 E. Bell Road, offers a variety of skating and hockey classes for kids, teens, and adults.

“The Ice Den is more than a skating rink – it’s a family entertainment facility,” says Marcy Fileccia, the Ice Den’s vice president of marketing and communications.

The rink offers on-ice programs for a variety of skill levels. Its seasonal programs include youth and adult hockey as well as “Learn to Skate” classes and figure skating. “Skating in Arizona is unique, as it’s a great way to keep active while escaping the heat. As far as athleticism, it requires patience and balance to get comfortable on the ice,” Fileccia says.

Both figure skating and hockey are great ways to stay active when it’s too hot to exercise outside. “Figure skating showcases an individual’s strength and finesse and requires tremendous dedication. Playing hockey allows players to develop both as an individual and teammate, affords growth opportunities and creates lifelong friendships,” Fileccia explains.

The youth hockey season spans from September to March, and the Learn to Skate classes are offered in six-week sessions throughout the year. The public can also participate in weekly public skate sessions, open adult hockey, and adult and youth stick time in the cool air of the ice rink. “The average rink temperature is about 56 degrees year-round,” Fileccia says.

While the main attraction of the Ice Den is the ice, during the summer months, when demand for ice is lower, the Ice Den converts one of its ice rinks into a turf field and partners with indoor sports camps and lacrosse associations.

Ice Den Scottsdale also offers other amenities, like fitness and physical therapy services. “Guests can seek services from our tenants Mountainside Fitness, OSR Physical Therapy and Venn Construction,” Fileccia says.

The rink also has restaurants and shops for visitors. “Guests that come to the Ice Den can enjoy the watching or participating in the on-ice activities,” Fileccia says. “They can enjoy a meal in 18 Degrees Neighborhood Grill, a snack at the Chilly Bean Café or shop at Divalicious (ladies boutique) or the Coyotes Ice Sports pro shop.”

This fall, the rink will be reopening 18 Degrees, the Ice Den’s café, which has been under complete renovation since April.

In addition, through its partnerships with Fox Sports Arizona and the Arizona Coyotes, the Ice Den will be hosting FSAZ Q&A sessions with members of the team and road game viewing parties.

The Ice Den is also the official training facility of the Arizona Coyotes, so fans are always welcome to come watch the team practice during the hockey season.

“The Ice Den has been a proud part of the community for two decades. We are fortunate that our owners allow us to be innovative and continue to improve and invest in the building to ensure we can offer the quality programming the neighborhood expects,” Fileccia says. “Our staff is the best in the business and committed to providing a fun, friendly and safe environment for all of our customers.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Ice Den Scottsdale, which opened its doors in June of 1998. In honor of its anniversary, the Ice Den will be offering special events and activities throughout the year.

Ice Den Scottsdale is located at 9375 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-585-7465 or visit icedenscottsdale.com.