Longtime fixture: Hinkley’s turning on the lights in the Airpark

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Hinkley’s Lighting turned its lights on at its iconic Central Avenue store 70 years ago.

This fall, the Phoenix fixture will close that location and move its operation to a bigger warehouse and showroom at 16049 N. Greenway Hayden Loop.

“We have had a fantastic journey here in this Phoenix building for the last 70 years, but it’s time to expand and move everything under one roof in a bigger and more sophisticated space,” says Michael Jackson, owner of Hinkley’s Lighting.

“The last few years have been very good ones for us, and now we are ready to offer our longtime customers and friends a really cool space and experience at our newly expanded Scottsdale location.”

To celebrate the move, Hinkley’s Lighting is hosting a progressive sale with 10% of all retail sales of in-stock merchandise benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“We’re doing 60% off in August and 70% off in September,” Jackson says. “Then we’ll have a black tag sale party, where some of the fixtures will either be free or by donation and 100% of the proceeds will go to PCH.”

A family business since 1910, Hinkley’s Lighting produces outdoor and indoor custom and catalog lighting, fans and accessories. The company has a variety of resources for finding antique lighting fixtures from castles, villas, old temples and estates throughout the world. It makes these unique fixtures of the 18th and early 19th centuries available to customers refurbished or modified to fit their desired décor.

From modern and contemporary to traditional, Hinkley’s represents more than 500 major lighting manufacturers domestically and internationally. For those seeking a bespoke option, the team at Hinkley’s can create or custom-fabricate a design from scratch, using elements inspired by another light fixture or an off-the-shelf option to coordinate with any architectural style or furnishings.

These aren’t typical lamps. Chandeliers, lamps and luminaries, as well as candlesticks and sconces, can be created.

“I like the creative part of the business,” Jackson says. “I like to do things that are unique, which is what we do.

“We’re different in that way. We draw something for you, make it for you, and it’ll only be at your house and nowhere else. You can tell the story of how it was created and how it was made just for you. I’ve always enjoyed people. I’m a people person. Everybody’s different, even with managing employees. I love everyday challenges.”

A graduate of Central High School, Jackson started with Hinkley’s Lighting when he was 14. His sister married into the family and his brother-in-law hired him part time. After high school, Jackson started working full time and has been there for 45 years.

“I started as a backroom guy,” he says. “Now, I can sell it to you, wire it, install it and do the whole thing, if I need to.”