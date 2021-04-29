Jet Aviation takes flight with great customer service

By Kristine Cannon

For more than 50 years, Jet Aviation has set itself apart within the business aviation industry in three ways: style, service and sustainability.

And as of this past January, Scottsdale-based private jet patrons can experience all three at Jet Aviation’s newest fixed-base operator (FBO) at Scottsdale Airport.

“Scottsdale is one of the top 15 busiest business aviation hubs in the U.S., and our expanded facility will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and the business aviation community,” says David Best, SVP regional operations and general manager, USA.

Jet Aviation opened its new 8,500-square-foot FBO and 30,000-square-foot hangar facility in Scottsdale on January 14. It’s a project that’s been in the works for about two years — and one that brings Jet Aviation’s global FBO network to 31 locations.

“Scottsdale is a highly attractive location to business jet owners and operators,” says Dave Paddock, Jet Aviation president. “Having a presence in Scottsdale will enable our customers to have greater connectivity across the Jet network.”

Jet Aviation has been operating at Scottsdale Airport since acquiring a share in the Scottsdale Jet Center in May 2019. Jet Aviation then acquired full ownership of the Jet Center that leased office space, tenant hangarage, tie-down spaces and shades.

Now, the new FBO features a generous lobby, passenger and grew lounges, pilot snooze rooms, a conference, meeting room, and water and flight planning facilities.

The hangar can accommodate aircraft up to the size of the Gulfstream 650 and the Global 6000.

But what truly sets Jet Aviation’s Scottsdale FBO apart is its stunning facilities were built using cost- and energy-efficient construction practices.

In fact, the company plans to install solar panels at the site later this year.

“We’re looking at the potential for increasing our solar footprint there and making it much more sustainable,” Best says.

Outside of Scottsdale, Jet Aviation has made 23 of its locations’ operations carbon neutral; and three of its facilities, including Scottsdale, have committed to earning carbon neutrality for 2021 and beyond.

Paired with its recent rebranding emphasizing the company’s pedigree and heritage, it’s these qualities that have not only continued to make Jet Aviation a leader in its industry but also allowed the company to continue to expand amid a global pandemic.

“It’s incredible how robust Scottsdale Airport has been through the pandemic. It really has been a pillar of strength for the whole of the downturn and had some great activity,” Best says. “We were really pleasantly pleased to see it be as robust as it was.”

According to reports, commercial airlines struggled amid the pandemic, but small private jets were busier than ever.

Experts attribute the surge, in part, to lower prices and an increase of wealthy people wanting to avoid airports during the pandemic.

“If you look at the global statistics, the airline industry is still somewhere about 40% down from where it was, but the U.S. business aviation industry is almost back to where it was pre-pandemic,” Best says.

Best adds the uptick began around Q4 2020.

“And then the last month or so, we’ve seen that the industry has shown some more strength,” he says.

Looking ahead, Jet Aviation hopes to increase awareness of its new Scottsdale facility.

“I’ve been over there several times. We’re really proud of it,” says Best, who visited the FBO and hangar in April. “What we’ve been focusing on since we opened is building up that awareness within our customer base and within the local community.”

So far, Best says, the response to the facility has been great.

“We’re really proud and pleased with what we’ve built,” he says. “It really is a key location in our expanding footprint.”

In addition to Scottsdale, Jet Aviation acquired a facility in Bozeman, Montana, last year, as well as expanded facilities with Gulfstream in Palm Beach and opened a new FBO at Van Nuys, California.

Paddock says future expansion in the United States will be done in a “strategic and measured way.”

In response to the pandemic, Jet Aviation will continue to build on the health and safety protocols they administered over the past year, including implementing ultraviolet cleaning and temperature measurement systems.

“Like everybody, we had to take a pragmatic view of our business and make sure that we were also operating in a way that was sensitive to the stresses of the pandemic by way of cleanliness and operational changes, etc. And we carry on working within these guidelines, but our long-term goal is still to carry on growing a great service business,” Best explains.

That includes driving a service-focused organization, making long-term investments, and growing facilities that match their customers’ needs — all three of which were maintained throughout the pandemic, Best says.

“We are committed to growing Jet Aviation’s position as a leading FBO service provider,” Paddock says.

Best is “extremely optimistic” about the private jet industry’s future.

“I see Scottsdale continuing to grow and continue to be an important part of people’s travel plans,” Best says. “There is a strong belief in the business aviation industry that the number of people accessing business aviation for both convenience and also for efficiency — and safety, when we talk about it in pandemic framework — will continue and increase.”

In the meantime, Best and Paddock, and Scottsdale Airport Aviation Director Gary P. Mascaro, look forward to welcoming customers to their new Scottsdale facility.

“We’re excited to have such a premier business partner like Jet Aviation at Scottsdale Airport,” Mascaro says. “They will be a major contribution to the airport.” ν

Jet Aviation

14650 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale

480-866-8270, jetaviation.com