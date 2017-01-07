January Business Horoscopes

2017 planetary aspects speak of new beginnings, world-wide solutions and social-economic perspectives that can put us on the right path toward our future. Happy New Year!

By Weiss Kelly

ARIES 3/21-4/20

Your stars are lined up favorably, despite a slow start. Best to hold off on any offers until after the 8th, when Mercury goes direct and you meet little interference. Expect some competition around the 12th. Second half of January introduces new contacts via the social scene.

TAURUS 4/21-5/20

You have the patience to wait, giving you a week or so to catch up on unfinished business. Second week is more favorable for moving forward on any loans, applications or agreements. There seems to be an element of luck connecting with the right people at the right time.

GEMINI 5/21-6/20

You will be building a new base of operation or a new relationship. Take time out early in the month to reconsider or rearrange your goals. A bit of a hangover from last month’s issues could reappear and spotlight money. Professional concerns should straighten out.

CANCER 6/21-7/22

The new year promises to be creative, meaning use all of your work-related resources. If considering starting your own business or expanding, do research the 1st through 20th. Follow the three Rs: revise, rearrange, reconsider. You’ll be able to increase your income.

LEO 7/23-8/22

The month won’t be dull. Regarding day-to-day routine, expect last-minute changes or cancellations. You’ll be busy in your personal and social life once you pass mid month. Circle this year as eventful: a move, change of job, partnership, or significant relationship.

VIRGO 8/23-9/22

Yours is another sign with relationships emphasized this year. There is interaction and progress for you this month. Despite delays, you can accomplish your goals. Expect changes in schedules or duties. It’s all good. Circle the 14th to the 31st for making progress.

LIBRA 9/23-10/22

This year will present opportunities in business and personal associations. Put yourself and your plans as top priority. Excellent month to form guidelines, and carefully review pertinent information. Self confidence builds once Mercury goes direct on the 8th.

SCORPIO 10/23-11/21

It’s all about beginnings and endings for you. Take inner time off to do self-searching. Find new ways to approach work or profession. Seek new groups, or consider a new career. Let go and take risks. It’s around the last week when those creative ideas click in.

SAGITTARIUS 11/22-12/21

You will be put time and effort into your work responsibilities. Despite restrictions, you can move forward. Your focus is on finances and earning potential. Address any litigation the second week. Looking for affirmation? Circle the 28th.

CAPRICORN 12/22-1/19

Don’t be a recluse. You can attend meetings and social events, and still complete work on time. There is emphasis on keeping in touch and updated on “new” economy developments. “Defeat” is not in your vocabulary. Keep alert for new sources of income.

AQUARIUS 1/20-2/18

The new year will alter your plans. Be patient. Approval or determination may not come until mid month. Your social landscape is highlighted by the 21st, and it will be who and what they know that will open opportunities, including job offers.

PISCES 2/19-3/20

Another sign that will experience a game change this year. Best to trust intuitive powers and not commit to agreements. Believe everything you hear in the new year. It’s too soon to tell if plans or issues are set into place. An eclipse in your sign next month is eventful.

Weiss Kelly is a professional member of the American Federation of Astrologers. For your 2017 forecast, sent on a CD, contact Weiss at weissastro@aol.com.