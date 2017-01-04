January Business Briefs

Jet Linx Scottsdale members’ benefits expand

Three new partners — Regal Wings, Meadowood and Eleven James — have joined private aviation company Jet Linx Aviation’s client benefits program, Elevated Lifestyle.

Elevated Lifestyle provides Jet Linx Scottsdale members exclusive rewards, upgrades and access as well as an enhanced tier—Elevated Lifestyle Plus—with even more value for clients who fly 25, 50 and 100 hours a year.

“Our Elevated Lifestyle partners—harnessed by our national brand power—create a superior benefits program that is unmatched by other local providers and complements the personalized private-jet experience for our members,” said Josh Allen, base president at Jet Linx Scottsdale.

To supplement personalized private flights through Jet Linx Aviation, the company will offer exclusive pricing for international commercial airfare on clients’ desired routes from North America through Regal Wings, among the largest wholesalers and consolidators for luxury air tickets. Access to net, wholesale, contract and consolidated fares drives Regal Wings’ superiority in the global market for international fares.

Meadowood, Napa Valley’s ultimate luxury destination resort, joins the Jet Linx Aviation Elevated Lifestyle program with exclusive VIP benefits, such as upgrades and customized itineraries. The resort, on a 250-acre estate,has 85 exquisitely appointed guest cottages, suites and lodges featuring ﬁreplaces and terraces, affording the utmost in privacy and serenity.

Eleven James redefines the experience of luxury and ownership for all Jet Linx clients by granting them membership access to an unrivaled collection of luxury timepieces, including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, IWC and Hublot, plus a myriad of the most popular watch brands and styles rotated every few months.

The Elevated Lifestyle Program has 16 other partners.

Jet Linx Scottsdale, founded in 2012 as personalized, local approach to national private-jet companies, is among 14 Jet Linx locations nationwide. Jet Linx Scottsdale operates out of its private terminal at the Scottsdale Airport as part of the national Jet Linx fleet of 82 aircraft.

Arizona adds two AAA Four Diamond properties

Six Arizona properties received prestigious Five Diamond status and 63 more earned Four Diamond for 2017 from AAA.

Two newcomers to the Four Diamond list this year are The Camby Autograph Collection of Phoenix and Hermosa Inn of Paradise Valley.

Heading those making the Five Diamond list is the Airpark’s Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, honored for the 26th year. Others are Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Scottsdale, 16th year; The Phoenician, Scottsdale, 13th year; Kai restaurant, Chandler, 11th year; The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, Scottsdale, 10th year, and The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain, Marana, second year.

Four Valley businesses win Sterling Awards

Arizona Best Real Estate, Two Men and a Truck Scottsdale, Homeowners Financial Group USA and Arizona Helping Hands were honored for micro business, small business, big business and non-profit, respectively, at the 31st annual Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce Sterling Awards.

Winners were selected from among 12 finalists.

Only chamber members are eligible for the prestigious business awards.

Airpark firm launches smallest gimbal stabilizer

StayblCam 1X, the world’s smallest gimbal stabilizer for iPhone, smart phones, and action cameras, such as the GoPro, has been released by Airpark-based StayblGear LLC.

The critically acclaimed StayblCam made headlines a few years back as the first video stabilizer designed to work with both smart phones and action cameras. Now it is making waves again, with this world’s smallest and lightest stabilizer.

Weighing 6 ½ ounces, and 2 ¾ inches in diameter, StayblCam 1X is expected to become the stabilizer of choice among active outdoor video and photography enthusiasts, as well as the “action enthusiast” who wants to give videos a more professional stable look and feel. As another first to the market of video stabilizers, StayblGear introduces artificial intelligence into a stabilizer, allowing the unit to “learn” and constantly improve the motion based on a user’s movements.

Fully automatic calibration technology extends the 1X’s battery life while improving stability and motion. The high-quality brushless motor has zero noise emission, eliminating noise from the video.

The StayblCam 1X is designed to fit existing mounting options and is compatible with GoPro mounts, including helmets, extension poles, bicycle and motorcycle mounts, and car suction-cup mounts. Practical applications include mounting to a bicycle, ATV, snowmobile or motorcycle for off-road or on-road scenic views.

The StayblCam 1X retails for $149.95 with free shipping in the U.S., and is available for order at 1x.stayblcam.com.

October lodging performance show slight growth in rate, revenue

The Scottsdale area’s tourism industry experienced slight growth in average daily rate and revenue per available room in October 2016 compared to October 2015, according to Smith Travel Research.

Occupancy in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley in October 2016 was 70.4 percent, average daily rate was $191.21, up 3 percent, and revenue per available room was $134.60, up 2.2 percent.

October golf performance shows growth in rate, revenue

Scottsdale-area golf courses saw increases in rounds played, average rate per round and revenue per available round when compared to October 2015,according to ORCA.

Rounds played rose 2.6 percent, average rate per round was $71.77, up 2.9 percent, and revenue per available round was $33.90, up 5.5 percent.

Through October, Scottsdale-area golf courses experienced slight declines in average rate per round and revenue per available round year to date. Average rate per round dropped 1.4 percent and revenue per available round dropped 1.6 percent.

In comparison, Phoenix metro, Las Vegas and Palm Springs golf courses saw declines in rounds played and revenue per available round year-to-date, however average rate per round increased in the three markets year-to-date.

Report: Arizona legal-pot sales to top $681M by 2020

Arizona’s medical cannabis sales are expected to be $367 million for 2016 and sales are projected to climb to $681 million by 2020 with a compound annual growth rate of 17 percent, according to Arcview Market Research, in partnership with New Frontier Data, the cannabis Big Data and analytics authority.

The Arizona Legal Cannabis Market State Profile states that the 2020 projection is approximately half of the projected sales if Proposition 205 had passed inNovember.

Scottsdale is among Arizona’s leaders in medical-marijuana dispensaries.

“Almost any business owner or investor would be thrilled to be in a market with a 17 percent compound annual growth rate, until you consider that they were a few thousand votes away from having a growth rate double that,” said Troy Dayton, CEO of The Arcview Group.

Added New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha DeCarcer, “If Prop. 205 had passed, the combined projected medical and adult use markets for 2020 would have totaled $1.2 billion. Operators in Arizona would have seen a significant opportunity for growth, but now they must begin planning for a period of steep price declines, license-holder consolidation, and intense competition in the market.”

Plexus Worldwide’s massive ‘Super Saturday’ training Jan. 7

Scottsdale is among 26 communities in the U.S. and Canada that will be part of a massive, simultaneous live training forum for current and potential Plexus Worldwide Ambassadors 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 7. The event is hosted by Airpark-based Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health, wellness and weight-management company.

“Super Saturday” is the largest single event of the year hosted by Plexus. Last year, the training forums attracted more than15,000 in sold out venues across the U.S and Canada. This year, more than 21,000 have registered.

During the session, participant will learn more about Plexus business opportunity and receive training on how to share product information to grow their independent home-based businesses. Speakers include top ranking Ambassadors who will share their tips for success and lead the company-organized training.

Plexus Worldwide recently was named Arizona’s fifth-fastest growing company at Phoenix Business Journal’s 2016 ACE Awards, and it placed 13th among the state’s largest privately owned businesses.

Starfire Golf Club opens 9-hole course

Starfire Golf Club announced that its Squire course is now available exclusively for 9-hole play. The Hawk and King courses will continue to be available as Starfire’s 18-hole experience.

“The new routing gives us much more flexibility to accommodate a variety of golfers ranging from accomplished players pressed for time to junior golfers just getting into the game,” said Jason Brill, head golf professional for Starfire Golf Club. “The latter really goes to the heart of growing the game, which is a huge priority for anyone involved with golf. And we highly encourage golfers to walk the course to maximize the exercise benefits.”

The Squire plays to 2,782 yards from the back tees at par 34 with two par 5s, three par 4s and four par 3s. The King/Hawk course plays to a par 70 at 6,106 yards from the back tees with four par 5s, eight par 4s and six par 3s.

“Given the fact that most people are short on time as well as watching their budgets, the 9-hole course addresses those issues while also making room to enjoy the things that surround the game,” said Matt Lupton, general manager of Starfire Golf Club. “Walking the course is great exercise; it’s perfect for spending time with family and friends; and it allows more time to hang out on the patio to enjoy happy hour.”

Starfire, in the heart of Scottsdale at 11500 N. Hayden Road, was designed by the late Arnold Palmer.

Arizona Commerce Authority revives film office

After six years, Arizona is getting another film office. The Arizona Commerce Authority has re-established the state’s film office, now named Studio 48, the Arizona Office of Film and Media.

“We want to make sure film and other media production companies feel welcome in Arizona,” said Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson. “Studio 48 will promote Arizona as a premier location for entertainment ventures and will focus on marketing, securing film permits, finding talent, scouting locations and assisting with street closures.”

Although the previous film office offered state income-tax credit to subsidize production costs for filmmakers, Studio 48 will not. GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons, who is helping finance Studio 48, said he’d like to see the state or municipalities offer a rebate of sales taxes to entities that make movies, TV shows in the state.

Tommy Bahama completes renovation at Kierland Commons

Tommy Bahama Restaurant Bar & Store at Kierland Commons has completed its extensive renovation designed to enhance guest experiences and complement its relaxed living philosophy, “Make Life One Long Weekend.”

The renovation, which began this summer, includes interior and exterior upgrades and reveals the brand’s Modern Beach House design, a fresh, contemporary style with clean lines, lighter finishes and wide-open views through walls of windows.

“We’ve taken our guest’s favorite attributes of the location and made them even more impactful.,” said Rob Goldberg, executive vice president of Tommy Bahama Restaurants. Features like the patio’s new bar usher in a new era of relaxing in style. Our loyal fans in Scottsdale are sure to be delighted with this new Tommy Bahama experience that remains familiar, yet benefits from all we’ve learned over the years about the community.”

The spacious patio with expanded bar, more outdoor seating and the addition of a fire pit along the west side of the building are major changes.

The restaurant, at 15205 N. Kierland Blvd., takes advantage of its second-floor perch with expansive windows and a more-open dining room from which to enjoy the views.

Airpark-area motorcycle, powersports dealers receive high rankings

Scottsdale motorcycle and powersports dealership Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale and GO AZ Motorcycles were recently named to the 2016 Powersports Business Power 50 Dealer List by Powersports Business Magazine, the leading industry publication.

This honor recognizes the top powersports dealerships in North America for their exemplary efforts in business operations. Both are owned and operated under the Powersports Division of YAM Worldwide Inc., founded by American billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons, who resides in Scottsdale.

Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale was honored as the No. 4 dealership in the country and GO AZ Motorcycles was honored as the inaugural member of the Power 50 Hall of Fame.

Powersports Business is the leading trade publication in the industry and The Power 50 comprises top-performing dealerships in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and events.

“We had more dealerships apply to become Power 50 dealers than ever, and we’re proud to celebrate the retail success stories of the dealerships that were selected by the editorial staff at Powersports Business,” editor-in-chief Dave McMahon said.

The seller was represented by Mike Kane at Colliers.

Taser’s new magazine connects smart weapons to wearable cameras

Airpark-based Taser International has released the Signal Performance Power Magazine, part of its expanding collection of connected technologies.

The SPPM is a smart battery that works with Taser’s X2 and X26P Smart Weapon. The SPPM is designed to automatically inform Axon Body 2, Axon Flex, Axon Flex 2, and Axon Fleet compatible cameras that a Taser Smart Weapon within signal range is armed, the trigger is pulled, or its arc switch is activated. The cameras can sense the Smart Weapon status change and start recording. SPPM units have begun shipping.

“Our whole mission revolves around making officers’ lives and jobs easier and safer through technology,” said Taser CEO and co-founder Rick Smith. “In that sense, the last thing we want is for an officer’s focus to be drawn away from a critical situation by his or her devices. SPPM’s ability to alert Axon cameras of CEW usage will go a long way toward helping users concentrate on what’s important. It will be the easiest, most reliable way for officers to tell the full story without ever having to think about anything beyond managing the situation at hand.”

SPPM joins Axon Signal, which provides similar alerts from actions in a patrol car, such as light-bar activation, in allowing officers to focus on the environment around them, not their technology.

The SPPM battery pack in a X2 or X26P Smart Weapon alerts Axon cameras that are equipped with Axon Signal technology. The SPPM can detect when the safety switch is placed in the armed position and sends a signal in a 30-foot radius for 30 seconds.

After the weapon is armed and the 30-second transmission is complete, the SPPM will resend a signal whenever the trigger is pulled and/or the arc switch is activated. Any Axon Signal compatible camera that comes within range will sense the status change and begin actively recording.

Sugar Happy opens in Scottsdale

Here’s happy news for anyone with a sweet tooth: Sugar Happy, a charming bakery and café that specializes in gluten-free and vegan cookies, brownies, cupcakes, croissants, macaroons, sweet breads, sandwiches and salads, has opened in the Airpark at 14204 N. Scottsdale Road.

It’s a spot to for breakfast, lunch, after-school snack or a coffee meeting. Wi-Fi service is available. Special-occasion cupcakes and birthday cakes are baked on the premises. Children’s cupcake-decorating classes are offered and Sugar Happy can be rented for private club meetings, baby showers and children’s birthday parties.

It is owned by Caylin “KK” Campilongo.

Business hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information: 480-596-3354 or sugarhappyaz.com.