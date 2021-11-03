Honest Auto Repair: Award-winning shop celebrates new Airpark location

By Jordan Houston

Car aficionado Heath Harris is looking to change the auto service industry one repair shop at a time — and his sights are set on Scottsdale.

The former Flagstaff resident opened Heath’s Auto Service, located at 7333 E. Butherus, Suite B-100, in June of this year to boost the public perception of dealing with car issues and service companies. Harris’ fourth and first Maricopa County location, Heath’s Auto Service, offers everything from oil changes to engine changes and everything in between by skilled Automotive Service Excellence Master Certified technicians.

Harris says he prides himself in championing top-tier customer service, including at his other three facilities in Northern Arizona, and explains that car repair establishments can be pleasant experiences — despite a negative stereotype.

“The industry really has a black eye, and it’s had a black eye for a long time,” Harris says. “I wanted to fix a lot of things I saw wrong in the industry. My motto is auto repair doesn’t have to be inconvenient.”

The AAA-approved repair facility utilizes advanced computer diagnostics with bidirectional controls and Original Equipment support, as well as offers full client reports featuring pictures and video of findings. A free 52-point inspection is offered with every service.

Heath’s Auto Service also uses Hunter Engineering Company computerized digital signal processor technology, along with Hoffman’s leading camera technology, to generate “the most accurate” four-wheel alignment.

“Everyone always says the customer is always right,” Harris says. “But, I would say a customer’s perception is their reality, and how they perceive you is how you are. You never get a second chance to make first impressions.”

On top of EO assistance, the auto shop provides Original Equipment Manufacturer services incorporating BG Products for cooling systems, transmissions, fuel injectors and power steering.

Clients waiting for repairs can either kick back and relax in the shop’s comfortable waiting area, featuring complimentary refreshments, or opt to take a free loaner if available. Free shuttle rides are also an option.

“Most people believe that when you drop off your car, it’s just sitting in there and they’re charging you for every minute,” Harris says. “I think it’s just a lack of communication, so I put a big emphasis on really over-communicating with each customer and providing exceptional customer service.”

“I like to have a business that I would feel comfortable sending my grandmother to,” he adds. “My waiting room should feel like my living room.”

The father of three says he has always been “extremely passionate about cars growing up,” including asking for a compressor at the age of 12.

He launched his first Flagstaff location 20 years ago, which has expanded to three large-scale operations within the area.

Harris’ business landed Best Auto Repair of Flagstaff 2013 to 2020 and is an ASE Blue Seal of Excellence-recognized business.

“I really got into this because I love to fix cars and I love to help people,” Harris says. “I really look forward to building relationships that will last and getting to know more people.”

The auto repair owner also taps into that passion by offering consulting and coaching services for others within the industry, he continues.

Harris joined the Shop Fix Academy, a leader in training and coaching for the automotive repair industry, in 2017.

Founded by Aaron Stokes, owner and operator of five auto repair shops and the radio show host of “Fixin’ Cars with Aaron Stokes” on Nashville’s 99.7 WTN, the academy is dedicated to helping as “many shop owners as possible leave a legacy by thriving in business and becoming better.”

“A lot of what drives my passion is changing the industry and the perception of the industry, and making people realize there are some really good guys out there,” Harris says. “I want to teach these guys how to do this ethically while also making money.”

Harris, through Shop Fix, now helps to consult roughly 600 auto repair shops nationwide, which fuels his “fire.”

Since its inception this summer, Harris says Heath’s Auto Service has been warmly received by its new Scottsdale community.

The shop owner says he is eager to continue to immerse into and contribute to the Airpark’s burgeoning economic engine.

“I’m looking to building a solid reputation in the same way I did up North,” he says. “I want to build it on trust. I like to be your ‘go-to’ guy. I want to be that guy that everybody talks about at the dinner table.”

Heath’s Auto Service

7333 E. Butherus, Suite B-100, Scottsdale

480-405-8334, heathsairportauto.com