Historical Photo Exhibition Depicts Early Scottsdale

A new photo exhibition in the Gallery @ Appaloosa Library titled Historic Scottsdale: Live, Work and Play in the Early 20th Century opened Tuesday, September 4. The exhibition features dozens of historical photographs in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Bennie Gonzales-designed Scottsdale City Hall and Civic Center Library in October 1968. Scottsdale Public Art is hosting the exhibition in conjunction with the city’s other “Scottsdale Celebrate ’68” events in October.

“It’s a perfect time to reflect on the history of every corner of Scottsdale and the men and women who comprise our history,” said Joan Fudala, a community historian who wrote the text for the exhibition, and is also a history columnist for Scottsdale Airpark News. “A stroll along the wall of photos at Appaloosa can’t help but instill a pride of place, and perhaps make a connection to something in your past, too, no matter where you came from or what era you consider your own.”

The exhibition is designed to show residents what life was like in Scottsdale 50 to 100 years ago. The photographs include the pioneers of Scottsdale and show how they lived, from farming and ranching to recreation and the beginnings of tourism and healthcare. The collection of images was curated by Wendy Raisanen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art.

“(The photographs) provide a back story on the places and faces of our community,” Fudala said. “We’re so fortunate that over the past 50 years the Scottsdale Historical Society and the Scottsdale Public Library have been preserving these precious reminders of where we’ve been so that we can better understand Scottsdale today.”

Historic Scottsdale: Live, Work and Play in the Early 20th Century will remain on display through Wednesday, October 31, at Appaloosa Library, 7377 E. Silverstone Drive in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-874-4645 or visit scottsdalepublicart.org.