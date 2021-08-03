High Tech Meets Modern Design: Falcon Nest Hangar coming soon to the Airpark

By Jordan Houston

A burgeoning attraction for local and national business alike, the Scottsdale Airpark is making room for at least one more — a sleek and innovative hangar.

The proposed Falcon Nest Hangar, owned by Falcon Nest LLC, is slated to sit in the Corporate Center of the Sun Airpark on Lot 5, neighboring the airport’s east side.

The building will house a roughly 17,920-square-foot hangar and 5,000-square-foot warehouse. It will have direct access to Taxiway Bravo, according to city documents. The Federal Aviation Administration and Scottsdale Airport have granted the owner preliminary approval, architect Jim Elson says. He would not reveal the owner’s name.

Adding to the airpark’s allure, Falcon Nest will house the owner’s aircraft, automobile collection and corporate offices, city documents disclose.

According to Elson’s project narrative submitted to the city, the hangar’s doors will open onto a larger aircraft staging area.

“I always respect the owner as far as budget. I like to use money prudently,” says Elson, who has designed 150 buildings in the Airpark so far, including 34 hangars.

The proposed hangar includes two-story corporate offices, complete with a 450-square-foot lobby underneath 2,750 square feet of office space, according to city documents. The second floor will incorporate private offices, a conference room, and an observation deck with a view of the airport and staging area.

A kitchen is also in the works to meet catering and other aircraft needs, Elson adds.

As far as appearance, Falcon Nest will illustrate a bold and sleek design, the architect shares.

The tilt slab concrete structure will mirror the lot’s trapezoidal shape, Elson says. The ASU alum says he refrained from incorporating right angles into the overall aesthetic to add interest and detail.

Reveals and accent panels will also work to fuse the exposed structure steel and glazing elements near the front office area, Elson continues.

Falcon Nest will feature an aluminum solar screen at the 83rd Way front gate. The screen, introducing another architectural design element, will protect the glass along the second-floor offices, Elson says.

Clad with a satin, stainless steel fascia, the office roof will also provide additional shading for the insulated glass with a deep overhang. The roof will follow the tilt construction to unify the building, Elson explains.

Falcon Nest will not only enhance the Scottsdale Airpark, the architect says, but it will also benefit the whole community.

“If you look at the airpark itself, it is one of the major economic engines in Scottsdale,” Elson says. “Scottsdale has been proud of its planning department and has worked through the years to be able to attract businesses.”

Functioning as a primary source of employment, the Scottsdale Airpark boasts over 59,000 employees, according to its website. The operation also serves as a base for 85 “major companies” and roughly 3,233 small and medium-sized businesses, the website continues.

Pending final approval, Falcon Nest will require the demolition of an existing building owned by Impact Church, city documents state. (Impact Church did not respond to requests for comment.)

According to Elson’s project narrative, the property was originally developed by Airpark Holdings as a multi-tenant industrial building of roughly 22,000 square feet.

“We’re probably going to start the demolition of that building within 60 days,” Elson says.

Elson says he expects the Falcon Nest Hangar to be completed within a year.