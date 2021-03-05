Grandmother influenced Ricky Borja’s hospitality career

By Alison Bailin Batz

No matter how high Ricky Borja’s star ascends, he always considers himself “that kid from Guam.”

Not only was he born there, but his grandmother Maria and the Chamorro culture were major influences on him.

“My grandma’s mantra in life was to care for others over oneself and to do it with no expectation of reciprocation or the requirement of any type of payback, and that really set the stage for how I chose, and continue to choose, to live my life,” Borja says.

He studied computer science in his teens and moved to Portland, Oregon — sight unseen — at 21.

Before making the move to Portland, Borja saved money for the trip by working at Guam’s Westin Resort, starting as a reservation agent but quickly rising in the ranks, leaving the property for the United States as a senior engineer across several properties.

Once stateside — and after adjusting from life in flip flops in Guam to life with four seasons and ample rain in Portland — Borja discovered a Westin property down the block from his apartment and earned a job there to help pay for his room and board while in school.

Thanks to his focus on caring for his team and guests, Borja, within 18 months, became an integral employee at the Westin while earning his computer science degree with honors.

“My life hit a crossroads at that point,” Borja says. “I spent many a sleepless night debating a position at Hewlett Packard versus continuing on in hospitality, but hospitality eventually won out.”

After 19 years, Borja is still content with his decision to choose a career caring for others all those years ago. He’s not only worked in senior management positions at prominent casinos and hotels in Nevada, California, Utah and Michigan for Starwood Hotels, Stations Casinos, Canyons Resort and Kimpton Hotels, he even worked as the vice president of operations for SGE International, overseeing international resort openings, brand standards and operational guest service campaigns for businesses worldwide, including acting as on-property consulting at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

Notably, he served as vice president of hotel operations at Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego, helping it to earn the Forbes 4 Star and AAA Four Diamond ratings, and he also drove the full preopening efforts of the all-suite, all-adult Willows Hotel & Spa.

“With each opportunity, including working with and for Dan Gilbert, who is best known as the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and among the top 25 richest people in the United States, I always took a step back and told myself, ‘Check out that kid from Guam,’ knowing my grandma was smiling down on me from above,” Borja says.

In 2019, Borja’s grandmother was able to smile down on “that kid from Guam” in Scottsdale, as he made his way to Arizona to help open the new Adero Resort, leading the former Copperwynd Resort’s transition to Marriott’s only Autograph Collection property in Scottsdale. Then, in 2020, another Scottsdale-area opportunity knocked — this time, in the form of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

“Ever since my work with Viejas Casino and likely due to my own upbringing, I felt a kinship and connection in working with members of Tribal Communities,” Borja says. “So, when the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation approached me about being a part of opening the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, I had to pinch myself.”

An Airpark-area resident, Borja humbly accepted the role of We-Ko-Pa’s director of hotel operations in August 2020, where he is charged with managing more than 150 employees in the front desk, spa, housekeeping, group sales and other departments supporting the casino. As part of his responsibilities, Borja also oversees Fort McDowell Adventures, which offers horseback riding and desert off-road tours right from the resort.

In what little spare time Borja has, when not spending time with his girlfriend, he plays the bass in a reggae band made up of fellow Guam natives in California.

“We call ourselves 56 Hope and released our debut album, ‘Good Fortunes,‘ in 2007 and have since been written up in the San Diego Reader, the Herald & Review and many more,” says Borja, who prior to COVID-19 traveled back and forth between Arizona and California to perform.

Given that he is able to see some of his fellow Guam friends through the band, Borja is not as homesick as he once was. That’s especially since he’s become increasingly involved in the local community. He’s looking forward to even more opportunities to connect and give back locally.