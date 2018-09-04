Good Vibrations

By Mandy Holmes

The TouchPoint Solution uses technology to help people manage stress

Sometimes, people wear their stress – on their backs, in their faces, on their sleeves. Stress can be thought of as the body’s natural defense mechanism in response to any kind of demand, and studies have shown that left unmanaged, tension can show up in the form of headaches, chest pain, difficulty sleeping, high blood pressure and gastrointestinal issues, and worsen the symptoms of certain diseases.

But thanks to Scottsdale-based TouchPoint Solution, people can now also wear their stress relief. TouchPoint wearable solutions utilizes technology that aims to provide fast relief from stress and deliver results in as little as 30 seconds.

The TouchPoint Solution was founded by neuropsychologist Amy Serin and executive and child advocate Vicki Mayo in an effort to develop a non-invasive, wearable device that significantly reduces stress and anxiety within a few seconds of use. Serin and Mayo teamed up after Mayo’s daughter began experiencing night terrors and found instant relief with the technology Dr. Serin had been utilizing for the past decade in her practice.

“Dr. Serin’s gadgets worked so well for my little girl, I knew this was something that could profoundly change lives. We teamed up and found a way to develop the technology further and make it accessible to the world,” Mayo says.

Serin’s work in therapy and neuroscience led to the discovery that a component of successful PTSD treatment could be used as a stand-alone product for gifted children, executives, or anyone looking to enhance performance, relaxation, and sleep habits while decreasing life’s daily stressors through a series of customizable vibrations set at various speeds felt through the body.

Users are encouraged to wear TouchPoints in a variety of ways, including on their wrists with the popular watch-like strap option. If time is of the essence, a few minutes with the buzzers tucked in the palms of the hands or into pockets or socks can do the trick. Skin contact is not necessary as long as the two TouchPoints are on opposite sides of the body.

TouchPoints work as a pair and use something called Bi-Lateral Alternating Stimulation Tactile (BLAST) technology. In laymen’s terms, the vibrations felt cause a reduction in high-frequency waves associated with anxiety and stress, which means the buzzing adjusts the body’s “fight, flight or freeze” response, allowing the wearer to feel a sense of calm while the body restores its homeostatic nervous system.

Depending on individual goals and stress levels, the TouchPoints can be used for as little as one minute or a few hours every day. Although stressful situations are often unpredictable and unavoidable, the devices come in handy if there is an anticipated stressful event such as boarding a flight or giving a speech. However, TouchPoints are not solely intended to tackle stress. Scientific research has shown the technology can help manage anger, sleep, panic attacks and ADHD in children.

The TouchPoint Original model is controlled by an app and is highly customizable, with six pre-settings including focus, performance, and cravings. Ideal for executives and busy parents, the Original model offers the convenience of control through smart phones. TouchPoint Basic bypasses the app, making it simple for children, students, and seniors looking for the ease of pushing a button on the device to activate one of the three settings: sleep, calm or anger.

The developers say TouchPoints, now available worldwide and through Amazon, are moving to shift focus back to the logical, rational part of the brain and encourage a healthy holistic lifestyle by empowering users to be calm, perform better, and sleep well. For more information, visit thetouchpointsolution.com.

Vicki Mayo (left) and neuropsychologist Amy Serin (right) founded The TouchPoint Solution.