Giving back: Scottsdale Chamber recognizes volunteers for community service

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce honored leaders who embody the spirit of volunteerism in the community during its 17th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 5, as part of the chamber’s annual membership mixer.

“The chamber could not accomplish all of the good things we do for Scottsdale’s business community without the help of our volunteers.” says Mark Hiegel, president and CEO of the Scottsdale Chamber. “We simply do not have enough staff to do the job, but with the assistance of our outstanding volunteers, we are able to make the great city of Scottsdale even greater. We couldn’t do it without them.”

The chamber has a volunteer core of more than 200, who contribute daily to the success and growth of not only the chamber but also the city and its business community. Without their selfless dedication and drive, many programs offered by the chamber would suffer, as would the business climate in Scottsdale.

Creations in Cuisine, Macayos, Sonata’s, The Art Institute of Phoenix, Small Cakes Bakery, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Dhaba, Stronghold Vineyards and Two Brothers provided food and drink for the reception at McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion Room.

The 2017 honoree:

Legacy Award: David Bentler, Arizona Public Service.

The Legacy Award honors the long-term achievements of an individual who has impacted the success of the Scottsdale Area Chamber, and who has made a significant impact on the social and economic fabric of our community.

Segner Award: Randy Nussbaum, Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner, P.C.

The Segner Award celebrates the impact of an outstanding chamber member. Named for the chamber’s first board chairman, Wesley Segner, the Segner Award honors those who have followed in his footsteps through community trusteeship and leadership.

Mark F. Eberle Rising Star Award: William “Bill” Smith, Mountain States Employers Council.

The Rising Star Award recognizes the accomplishments of promising new leaders, whose volunteer spirit contributes to the success of the chamber and the community.

Dale B. Fingersh Volunteer of the Year Award: Rachel Tarman, Quality Reliable Solutions.

The Dale B. Fingersh Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an individual of outstanding character who has acted as a steward for the chamber.

