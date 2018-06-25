Five Fab Staycations

By Niki D’Andrea

Escape the heat with cool summer specials at local resorts

There are more than two dozen resorts in and around Scottsdale, and in the spring, they stay at around 87 percent occupancy, as locals and visitors alike enjoy events like the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, Waste Management Phoenix Open and Cactus League spring training baseball games. But in the summer, occupancy rates at resorts drop to around 50 percent as the temperature rises into the triple digits and seasonal visitors stay in cooler parts of the country. That’s become a boon for locals, as Scottsdale resorts run a ton of summer specials that are often up to 50 percent off peak-season prices. Here are just a handful of the hottest seasonal deals in town.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa

Custom cabana riviera

The scene: Bungalow-style guest rooms sprawl across the property, which is superbly landscaped with desert flowers, walkable bridges and fancy fire pits. New to the resort: custom cabanas made in collaboration with RED, the AIDS awareness organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver.

The specials: “The Cabana + XL Pool View King Package”, which typically starts at $629 per night during high season, is available for $439 per night during low season, and includes use of a RED cabana for the duration of the stay, a snack upon arrival, breakfast each morning in your room, and a “Who Pot” designed by one of the resort’s artists in residence as a departure gift. “Summerscape Packages” (through September 3) start at $169 with extras including waived resort fee, daily breakfast for two in Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, four drinks daily at Turquoise Pool, 20 percent off spa services, and complimentary valet parking.

Insider tip: There’s a black 1962 Cadillac convertible parked in the valet area at the front of the resort. Sometimes guests can get a ride in this classic car upon request.

6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-368-1234, scottsdale.andaz.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

Hotel Adeline

Boutique beauty

The scene: This stylish remodel blends retro aesthetic with modern trends. The boxy, concrete, palm-tree-dappled layout feels very 1970s Florida beach, but the buildings feel brand new and the poolside design incorporates fresh features like padded, swiveling egg chairs; glass fire pits; shaded beds and cabanas with flat-screen TVs; and a shaded and lighted platform for yoga (free for guests every Thursday at 6 p.m. and every Sunday at 9 a.m.).

The specials: A trio of staycation specials runs through the summer. There’s the “Room with a Brew” rate ($99 per night) that comes with a bucket of craft beer each day of your stay. The “Rise and Dine” package ($119 per night) includes breakfast each day of your stay, and the “Cabana Club” special gives guests a cabana and a bucket of craft beer each day for $199 per night. All packages include waived urban fees. Rooms with pool views are available for an extra $20 per night. Use the special offer code “EXTRA” when booking.

Insider tip: There’s a hidden whiskey bar with a speakeasy feel down the hall west of the lobby (past the big birdcage). It’s behind a faux phone booth, natch.

5101 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-284-7700, hoteladeline.com

Hotel Valley Ho

Hip heart of Scottsdale

The scene: An Old Town icon, the Hotel Valley Ho offers comfortable, cool rooms adorned with original art and sometimes amenities like swiveling flat-screen TVs and electronically controlled window blinds. The pool is always action-packed with people enjoying the small oasis of water, the abundant sun, and the busy bar.

The specials: Available through August 31, “Stay2Play Packages” (starting at $149 per night) include welcome drinks, complimentary parking and a $20 daily resort credit.

Insider tip: The OH Pool is the place to be on weekends, when Sessions Saturdays and Recovery Sundays bring DJs poolside to play Top 40 and pop music.

6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale

480-376-2600, hotelvalleyho.com

JW Marriott

Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Mountain view utopia

The scene: Nestled on 125 acres between Camelback and Mummy mountains, this JW Marriott desert metropolis boasts beautiful views in just about every direction, along with a 36-hole championship golf course, a sublime spa and phenomenal pools, and two restaurants (Southwest dishes with a twist and a stunning patio at Rita’s Kitchen; and classic fine dining at Lincoln, a JW Steakhouse).

The specials: “Casitas & Ritas” packages (from $179 per night) include accommodations in a resort casita, two handcrafted margaritas per night, and a $50 per day resort credit. Use the code “ES7” when booking. Available through September 7.

Insider tip: During happy hour at Rita’s Kitchen (3 to 6 p.m. daily), guests can get $8 cocktails including the restaurant’s renowned Rita’s Red Sangria with house-made red wine, orange juice, vanilla and cinnamon.

5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

480-948-1700, camelbackinn.com

Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Presidential poolside paradise

The scene: While the three renovated posh Presidential Suites may not be on special (these spacious, Spanish-influenced digs cost $850 per night, year-round), there are plenty of other comfortable rooms at summer rates to complement this resort’s awesome pool, which features a fountain, a waterfall bridge and a kiddie splash pool, plus poolside service from Twisted Vine, one of the finest aquatic-adjacent bar and grills in Scottsdale.

The specials: “Rock Your Staycation” specials are available through September 3 and start at $89 plus tax per night, plus a daily resort fee of $29 (includes valet parking). Breakfast for two can be added for $20. Use the promo code “FRS18” when booking.

Insider tip: The cabanas here are primo – spacious and shaded, with couches, water-stocked mini-fridges, flat-screen TVs and reserved loungers, and they come with a dedicated server from Twisted Vine. Full day rates are $120 Monday through Thursday (includes $40 Twisted Vine credit) and $160 Friday through Sunday (includes $50 credit for Twisted Vine). Same-day rentals cost $90 and include a $25 credit.

7700 E. McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale

480-991-9000, destinationhotels.com 