Finding a Home

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Landsea Homes has found a home in Arizona.

In only three and a half years, Landsea Homes has opened two offices in the Valley—Deer Valley and the Scottsdale Airpark—and this year, the company is expected to deliver 1,000 homes in Arizona.

“We went from zero to a thousand plus in just two years,” says Greg Balen, the Arizona Division president. “It’s been organic growth. We initially set up a team here to look for a project but that quickly evolved into realizing the value of having an even greater presence in this market. Over the last two years, we’ve acquired two home-building companies, Pinnacle West Homes and Garrett Walker Homes.”

Founded in 2013, Landsea Homes is a Newport Beach, California-based homebuilder of high-performance homes and sustainable master-planned communities in major U.S. markets such as Southern and Northern California, Arizona, Boston and New York.

In Arizona, Landsea offers single-family, detached homes—one and two story—in Buckeye, Chandler, El Mirage, Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Surprise and Tolleson.

“Our leadership team consists of seasoned executives who are very familiar with all of the U.S. markets,” he says. “So, we get a larger perspective on housing that works its way into the products. Our team combines international experience with a locally focused approach.

“Our strategic focus continues to be creating communities in highly desirable markets across the United States, and Arizona fits that criteria.

“We really believe in this market. It’s a great place to live. With a robust local economy and continued job growth, the area is attracting new residents and providing opportunities for current homeowners to expand to accommodate their growing families.”

Balen says Landsea Homes—in particular the Garrett Walker Homes brand—is appealing to first-time buyers.

“We’re able to offer high quality homes at attainable price points,” he says. “It’s very compelling for someone who’s currently renting to buy a home. We do a lot of research to understand our customers and exactly what works well for them. That is very important, as we can devote resources to things they want, as opposed to things we think they should want.

“Our homebuyers have their standard options and then they can choose upgraded carpet, countertops, and personalize the home to suit their needs.”

In addition to that, Landsea Homes launched its High Performance Home Program earlier this year, in select communities in Arizona and California. The new program features three core pillars, including home automation, sustainability and energy savings, which gives homebuyers connected living at their fingertips, providing ease, security and privacy.

“Sustainability is a defining characteristic for Landsea Homes, and the company’s deep respect for the shared environment of the communities created are reflected in every Landsea High Performance Home,” Balen says.

“We take great pride in delivering responsibly designed homes with the highest standards in sustainable building technology so that every detail creates a healthy living environment and enhances the lives of our residents.”

Balen adds that the insulation makes the homes more comfortable and less susceptible to the hostile environment in Arizona. For sustainability, the company has much lower waste factors than the industry average.

“The job sites are safer because there’s less extra material lying around before it gets disposed of,” Balen says.

“It’s smart. We’re always trying to do a better job that way.”

All of Landsea’s High Performance Homes are supported by a partnership with leading technology company Apple and utilize the Apple HomeKit environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application.

The smart home automation features, installed and compatible with Apple HomeKit, include an Apple TV media manager device, MeshNet wireless internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session from an expert who ensures all applications are working properly.

“Today’s homebuyers seek a balanced life through technology, the ability to stay connected and the option to be in control, all while maintaining a high level of privacy and security. Our High Performance Homes and partnership with Apple provide the features and conveniences people have come to expect,” he adds.

To further its sustainability mindset, Landsea Homes includes various features that contribute to healthy living, including appliances that reduce energy waste and tankless water heaters that generate hot water faster.

With each High Performance Home, the homebuyer is provided with upgraded roof insulation, wall insulation and floor insulation, more efficient mechanical systems, Energy Star-rated appliances and LED lighting. The cost-in-use features lower monthly bills and encourage environmental awareness and stewardship.

“On day one, a homebuyer can come in and live in a functioning smart home that they can augment with other products and tailor to their lifestyle,” Balen says. “Our tagline is ‘Live In Your Element’ and that’s what we want our customers to be able to do on a daily basis.”

Landsea Homes plans to continue to grow and expand in Arizona and retain their foothold as one of the largest homebuilders in the state.

“We’re investigating other markets,” Balen says. “Our focus is always on overall lifestyle and allowing our customers to live their best life in that market.

“At the end of the day, we do a really good job of understanding our customers and creating opportunities for them to thrive in their homes—perhaps the most important purchase decision they make.”

Info: landseahomes.com 