February Business Horoscopes

By Weiss Kelly

After a month of reflection, February begins a transitional cycle. The name, comes from the Latin word “Februarius,” known as the month of purification (drain the swamp?), hopefully a new way of doing things.

ARIES 3/21-4/20: You are ready for significant change in professional associations. Reconnect with former clients and contacts who have been ignored. Eclipses on the 11th and 28th highlight career-based relationships that can be improved. Hint: Identify with people who make key decisions.

TAURUS 4/21-5/20: Revive a relationship or start a new one. February’s impact on your public life is reflected in the overflow of sudden happenings. You can break old habits and improve how you communicate with people. Circle the 6th through 28th.

GEMINI 5/21-6/20: Your ability to “mix and match” will be put to practical use. Saying the right thing at the right time, and how and what you say, will matter. All Geminis have a way with words. (President Trump is a Gemini). Expect a lot of mental and social chatter.

CANCER 6/21-7/20: Things may happen quickly. Watch for sudden demand in the industrial-material industry. Hard work and trimming your lifestyle are among the themes. Use caution against extravagance even if your resources improve. It’s an exciting time with friends and new contacts.

LEO 7/21-8/22: Get ready for a landmark year, starting with this month’s eclipse in your sign and another in August. This six-month window of opportunity can be a right of passage in your work/personal life. Pay attention to who you meet, where you go, what you learn, and how you present yourself.

VIRGO 8/23-9/22: February’s social and political dynamics influence your finances and investments. Relations with superiors and what’s happening in the health-care system could concern you. Personal and work stress can be released by putting some effort into having fun.

LIBRA 9/23-10/22: The planets support your efforts with negotiations and reaching agreements effortlessly. Combining business with pleasure pays off. No excuses for not using your diplomatic talents and resources. Social venues and invitations abound. All you must do is show up.

SCORPIO 10/24-11/22: Reshape your work world. This six-month emphasis could have you making a major move. Keep an eye on the market, which will have some roller coaster rides ahead. Keep abreast of rapid advancements and discoveries in high technology.

SAGITTARIUS 11/22-12/20: You’ll be interested in political banter and social ties the second half of this month. You are in your realm, despite pressures or commitments that should be followed through on. What will help get you through this is cooperating with groups or organizations.

CAPRICORN 12/21-1/20: Your professional life moves quickly this transitional month of U.S. economic policies and leadership. Keep a close eye on what’s going on in every form of business. Stop taking yourself so seriously. Get out and connect with your colleagues.

AQUARIS 1.21-2/19: You push a personal project with little interference. Expect this year to be explosive. Get back to associations and interests. Revise yourself. No other sign can relate to change and the unexpected as you. Look to technology and medical sciences. Be prepared to make a move.

PISCES 2/20-3/20: Important, rapid changes in the medical, social and creative arts will be addressed. The social atmosphere is prime for personal pleasures and entertainment. Underline the second-to-last week for indulging. Sun on the 26th relates to music. It’s good for the soul.

Weiss Kelly is a professional member of the American Federation of Astrologers. For your 2017 forecast, sent on a CD, contact Weiss at weissastro@aol.com.