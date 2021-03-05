Driving MBA is helping students master the road

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Maria Wojtczak believes in the power of education, especially when teens are working toward their driver’s license. She founded DrivingMBA, which has offices in the Scottsdale Airpark and Glendale, to make sure folks of all ages had top-notch training.

“For any family considering registering their teen for driver training, this is the time to do it,” Wojtczak says. “We learned early on that standard driving training isn’t enough to keep Valley teens safe on the roads. Our mission is to save lives, and we believe in the power of education and providing our students training and tools based on research and science to help them become competent, responsible and safe drivers for the rest of their lives.”

Beginners are taught the fundamentals in a simulation lab, in vehicles and through online classes.

“We have hundreds of scenarios so they can learn all the basics of driving — hand and foot control, steering controls, getting on and off the roadways and getting on freeways, for example.

“When we take them on the road, we’re just building on what they’ve already developed,” she says.

The defensive driving lab is more advanced. It has 40 scenarios that introduce the students to hazard recognition, the dangers of intersections, red-light runners, skidding and adverse weather conditions.

DrivingMBA has graduated more than 15,000 students from the program since opening its doors over a decade ago. Research shows motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among teenagers in the United States, she says.

Most of these fatal collisions occur within six months of a driver obtaining a license.

“We are firm believers in the power of ‘experiential learning,’” Wojtczak says. “Our programs are designed for novice drivers, professional drivers, mature drivers, and drivers who need special attention. Simulation is a perfect tool to allow novice and experienced drivers to make mistakes and learn from them in a safe environment. In the ‘real world,’ that isn’t possible without significant consequences.”

When DrivingMBA opened in 2003, it was near the Ice Den before moving to a building on Bahia Drive. When COVID-19 hit, the company was forced to downsize due to employees working at home.

“We operate with a much smaller footprint,” she says. “Glendale has two simulation labs, one manager’s office and that’s it.

“We used to do in-house classes with 12 to 15 students. We had to put it all online. We don’t need this big classroom that we’re using as a waiting room.”

DrivingMBA is opening a second facility to provide its drivers training to students in the Northwest Valley. The new location is located at Il Palazzo at Arrowhead Ranch, 5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite D210 in Glendale. At both locations, DrivingMBA will also train those with ADHD or ADD and those who are on the spectrum.

The site in Glendale will be dedicated to Jennifer Hinds, who died after a red-light runner hit the car in which she was riding near Ironwood High School in Glendale. Her parents, Frank and Gail Hinds, co-founded Red Means Stop.

Wojtczak was Red Means Stop’s board president for more than four years. The organization created a scholarship program for children who can’t afford to train at DrivingMBA.

“It’s been our dream to make this a national company,” Wojtczak says. “I want to change the way driver training is done. We’re just looking for investors.

“We’ve been at this for 17 years. We have a really good reputation in Scottsdale. We’re leading edge when it comes to training. We’ve had feedback from folks saying we literally save kids’ lives. One year, I had a mom crying just before Thanksgiving, saying, ‘My son’s going to be at the Thanksgiving table because of what you taught him.’” ν

DrivingMBA

17787 N. Perimeter Drive, Suite A115, Scottsdale

Il Palazzo at Arrowhead Ranch

5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite D210, Glendale

480-948-1648, drivingmba.com