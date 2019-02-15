Dorrance Family Foundation Gives $300,000 Grant To Complete Dorm In Mexico

The Dorrance Family Foundation of Scottsdale has issued a $300,000 matching funds grant to Rancho Feliz for the construction of its new “La Hacienda Feliz” volunteer dormitory in Agua Prieta, Sonora, on the U.S.-Mexico border, 230 miles south of Phoenix.

By supporting the $300,000 matching grant challenge, donors empower U.S. and Mexican volunteers to be housed together at the same time as they build homes, distribute food and care for children and seniors in the area’s slums.

“Rancho Feliz is honored The Dorrance Family Foundation is investing in our vision of changing the world by changing consciousness,” said Rancho Feliz founder and president Gil Gillenwater. “In today’s political climate, we believe it is critical to foster cross-cultural service experiences, helping us to better understand each other. In our new dorm, American and Mexican volunteers will live and serve the community together. This exchange experience will break down the walls of thought that separate us.”

Rancho Feliz is a nonprofit also based in Scottsdale. In April 2018, the group broke ground on La Hacienda Feliz, a $1.36 million, 20-room, 10,215 square-foot dorm to house up to 70 volunteers at a time. Phase I was completed in December.

“The Dorrance Family Foundation has been involved with Rancho Feliz for over 20 years,” Jacquie Dorrance said. “Their unique reciprocal philosophy resonates with our own. Serving others imbues our lives with purpose – making us better people. Empowering and connecting the human family on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border is an effort we wholeheartedly support.”

(Image courtesy DRA Collective)

Rendering of the courtyard at the impending volunteer dormitory in Mexico