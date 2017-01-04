Doing the impossible

Start with the necessary

By Jen Smith

Happy New Year! Three words loaded with potential. New beginnings. Ambitious goals. Heartfelt resolutions.

When that clock strikes midnight, we are full of hope, expectation and anticipation with the reset of the calendar.

here’s something about January that inspires us. The month is named for Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and transitions.

Indeed, January is a time to take stock, to look ahead, to make it the best year ever. At least that’s what we’re told.

So it’s no wonder we may feel a lot of stress to do something grand at this time of year. When Father Time shows up on New Year’s Eve, we sense our mortality, the flight of time. If we’re going to do something, it better be now.

This will be the year to get in shape. Lose 30 pounds. Learn a new language. Write the great American novel. Build a dream house. Get married. Get divorced. Find a new job. Start a new career.

Then reality kicks in and by mid month enthusiasm may be waning. Sometimes our goals are overly optimistic. Or not clearly defined. Or just forgotten in the rush of a new year as we return to routine after the holidays. What to do?

Is it better to remain hopeful, state our resolutions, and never mind that they go no farther than entertaining happy hour conversations? Or should we give up on setting goals so that we don’t have to experience the letdown when we let down?

There doesn’t have to be a choice. There is space for big dreams and room for plenty of grace that we’re doing the best we can. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. If you’re expecting grand results too quickly, you’ll be disappointed just as quickly. As they also say, if you snooze, you lose. If you don’t get into action, moving in the direction of your dreams, they will never be more than empty wishes.

Einstein said, “The only reason for time is so that everything doesn’t happen at once.” Remember this when setting goals.

Start with the desired outcome in mind, then back track to the present and be specific about what action you can take today to move toward that outcome.

You want a new job in 2017? Then make January the month you spit shine your resume.

You want to lose 30 pounds this year? Then make January the month you walk for 20 minutes three days a week and remove one indulgence from your diet.

You want to finish a degree or get a professional certification? Make January the month you put one hour on your calendar (do it right now) to download the application form. And another hour next week to complete it.

Get the idea? Everything can’t happen at once, but nothing changes if nothing changes.

So dream big.

I know from personal experience that we can’t dream big enough when we catch a vision and start moving toward it.

And act now.

Saint Francis of Assisi put it like this: Start by doing what’s necessary, then do what’s possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.

Here’s to the impossible in 2017!

Wishing you and yours a joyous, peaceful, prosperous new year!

