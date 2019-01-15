Diversity First: Leonardo Loo On Leadership, Vision And Inclusion

By Alison Bailin Batz

It’s often said that one’s past does not determine one’s future. However, Scottsdale resident Leonardo Loo, who on October 1, 2018 was named the Phoenix-office managing partner of Quarles & Brady LLP (which also has an office in the Scottsdale Airpark), takes great pride in honoring his past as he helps shape Arizona’s future.

“I was born in Venezuela, and my family roots are in China and Mexico,” says Loo, who is fluent in both Spanish and Chinese. “And my wife is African-American, giving our children a more diverse background than either of us.”

Loo was initially drawn to Quarles & Brady in 2011 by the firm’s team-focused approach and its commitment to developing client relationships based on true collaboration. A member of the firm’s Business Law, Finance, and International Services Law Practice Groups, Loo specializes in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, commercial financing, international transactions, securities, and general corporate law for clients in a wide variety of industries.

“I am proud of working with clients in the top of their industry like Arizona State University in its acquisition of the Thunderbird School of Global Management, as well as the work we’ve done for GlobalTranz Enterprises as part of its roll-up strategy, among others,” says Loo, who served as chair of the Phoenix Business Law Practice Group since 2014 before taking the reigns as Phoenix office managing partner earlier this year.

Championing diversity and good works beyond the office, Loo currently serves on the Board of Directors for Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. (CPLC), where he is the immediate past chairman. “CPLC has a dedicated staff of over 900 with an operating budget of $80 million and directly impacts more than 306,000 people annually throughout Arizona, Nevada,and New Mexico,” Loo says.

In addition to his leadership roles within Quarles & Brady and CPLC, he serves as general counsel for both the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Arizona.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently honored Loo with an official commendation for his service to the legal community and for his distinguished leadership. He has been named as one of the “Most Admired Leaders” by the Phoenix Business Journal, as well as among the top “Minority Leaders in Arizona” and “Arizona Business Leaders” by Az Business Magazine.

Loo was also previously honored with a “Forty under 40” award by the Phoenix Business Journal and is a graduate of Scottsdale Leadership Class XIX. Loo is also involved with the Arizona Asian American Bar Association, and in 2013 was honored by the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Asian American Professionals with its Community Leader of the Year Award for his devotion to the community and outstanding service to the Valley.

“As I settle into my first year as the Phoenix office managing partner, I see my efforts primarily focused in three key areas,” Loo says. “First, our firm has enjoyed a rich history in the local legal and business community, and I am eager to continue to work with our clients to provide top-notch legal services and innovative solutions to meet their goals. Second, I want to deepen our commitment to our community, through our various outreach, inclusion and volunteer programs, and pro bono work.”

Finally, he is looking forward to “working with my colleagues to continue to cultivate and develop the internal talent while at the same time attracting skilled lateral attorneys as part of our growth plans in the Southwest.” 