Dining News

By Scottsdale Airpark News Staff

Thirsty Lion, local schools

partner for fundraiser

Thirsty Lion Gastropub is teaming with schools to help raise money for their Parent Teacher Associations in a Dine-to-Give fundraiser.

Schools registered to participate with Thirsty Lion will notify their server that they are participating in the fundraiser by showing the event flier with the name of a participating school they would like 15% of their check to be given to.

This event will be held Mondays to Thursdays throughout September at Thirsty Lion locations, including Desert Ridge Marketplace.

“We value our communities and are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to local families with our Dine-to-Give fundraising event,” says John Plew, president and chief executive officer of Thirsty Lion Gastropub. “These funds will be given directly to teams of dedicated parents who care about their children’s education. We are happy to lend a hand in their concerted efforts.”

Donation checks will be paid to the PTO/PTA for schools who have raised a minimum of $100 or more through guests’ contributions (dine-in only).

The 15% rebate is based on pretax prices, excluding gratuity, retail and gift cards. Tallies will be done Monday, October 4, and checks will be distributed the following week.

Info: thirstyliongastropub.com

Famous 48 unveils new fall menu

Famous 48, in the northeast corner of the Shops at Gainey Village, 8989 N. Scottsdale Road, has added Arizona pizza to its fall menu; it is a new dessert. Also included is a pizza and wings happy hour deal and a 10 a.m. start time Saturdays and Sundays to catch all the sports action starting Labor Day weekend.

Four varieties of pizza join perennial entrée favorites like Southern fried chicken and baby back ribs.

Famous 48 pizzas are 12 inches with a thin and crispy crust using fresh mozzarella and provolone, with an optional cauliflower crust. Featured varieties are margherita with grilled tomato, basil and extra virgin olive oil; Famous 48 with pepperoni, sausage and onion; the Nacho Mama with ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, taco sauce, a blend of cheddar jack cheese and crumbled nacho cheese Doritos; and barbecue chicken pizza with barbecue sauce, provolone, chicken, red onion and cilantro.

In addition, diners can indulge in a delicious pizza and house bottle of wine (white or red) for $25 during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

“We like to keep our menus fresh, and we’ll always offer Arizona favorites. That’s the inspiration for the four pizzas on this new menu at Famous 48,” says Robert Wagner, executive chef of Famous 48 and sister restaurant Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. “We aim to please, and we’re happy the neighborhood enjoys our great food.”

Adding to the dining experience is live music Friday evenings at this 4,500-square-foot neighborhood spot.

Info: famous48.com

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

offering a lunch special

Rubio’s Coastal Grill locations across Arizona will offer $8 lunch specials from September 6 to October 3.

Exclusively for Rubio’s Rewards members, the specials will vary by week:

• $8 bowls and salads the week of September 6.

• $8 burritos the week of September 13.

• $8 two taco plates the week of September 20.

• $8 coastal trio the week of September 27.

Visit rubios.com/rewards to sign up to take advantage of these lunch specials and to receive $5 off the first order.

Rubio’s locations are open for dining in, and guests may also order online or through the app for contact-free curbside or express pickup or delivery. Rubio’s x Blais Street taco plate, developed with celebrity chef Richard Blais, is on the menu through September,. Also on the menu: Hula Hula carnitas bowl, Po-Boy shrimp burrito and cauliflower rice.

For more information and to view the menu, visit Rubio’s, rubios.com, Facebook and Instagram. ν

Restaurant celebration

is not just for vegans

Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is hitting the Valley from Sunday, September 12, to Saturday, September 18, and Scottsdale restaurants are involved, including Dilla Libre, Positively Frosted and Simon’s Hot Dogs.

The event is the brainchild of chef Jason Wyrick of The Vegan Taste and Glendale’s Casa Tera, as well as Jozh Watson of Phoenix Vegan.

“For me, food is about community and bringing people together. Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week makes us celebrate the opportunity to do that,” Wyrick says.

During Vegan Restaurant Week, bakeries and food trucks are banding together to create pre-fixe plant-based menus.

Each dining institution will offer its own specialized three- or five-course meal that will continue throughout the week. Wyrick says this experience will allow customers to enjoy plant-based cooking at a fair price.

Info: phoenixvegan.com/phxvrw ν