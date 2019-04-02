Dining Guide: An abridged directory of Airpark restaurants

AMERICAN

Café Allegro

Executive Chef Chris Lenza and his staff serve creative dishes made from farm-fresh Arizona ingredients at this bright café embedded in the Musical Instrument Museum. Portions of the menu change daily; the fixtures, including Arizona grass-fed burgers and Schreiner’s hot dogs, are found at the grill station.

4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix

480-478-6000, mim.org

Phil’s Grill

Meaty wings and man-size meals are par for the course at Grayhawk’s masculine eatery named after Grayhawk PGA ambassador Phil “Lefty” Mickelson. The menu is a hit list of comfort classics paired with Southwestern favorites such as chicken enchiladas, quesadillas and tacos.

8620 E. Thompson Peak Pkwy., Scottsdale

480-502-1700, grayhawk.com/dining/phils-grill

Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen

This restaurant, embedded in Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, keeps the ambience artsy (bookshelves lined with actual books, and TV screens showing reruns of the Bob Ross show The Joy of Painting), and the food local (ingredients are sourced from Arizona purveyors, including produce from McClendon’s Select and Peddler’s Son Produce, and Arizona Hatch chili powder).

6114 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-214-4622, hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/Arizona/andaz-scottsdale-resort-and-bungalows/phxaz.dining

ASIAN

Thai Chili 2 Go

Located in The Promenade, Thai Chili 2 Go boasts nearly 70 menu choices, including starters such as spring rolls, dumplings, and two varieties of Thai hot and sour soup. Main entrée dishes include pad prig pao, spicy eggplant and red curry.

16203 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-653-9158, tc2go.com

BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

Hash Kitchen

Restaurateur Joey Maggiore opened this brunch and Bloody Mary restaurant in 2017, and each season, he incorporates new dishes. The menu has included items like cannoli pancakes, shrimp Oscar hash, and a bacon and rosemary potato frittata. A mainstay is the build-your-own Bloody Mary bar with more than 50 topping options.

14838 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

480-947-3214, hashkitchen.com

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

This bustling and bright breakfast joint has a retro-futuristic aesthetic and a colossal menu packed with flavor, from traditional bacon and eggs to six styles of eggs Benedict, including versions with grilled corn, prosciutto and salmon.

15054 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-664-3133, snoozeeatery.com/locations/Kierland

BURGERS/BARBECUE

Lush Burger

Located at DC Ranch Crossing/AJ Center, Lush Burger serves 11 flamboyantly named variations, ranging from the classic build-your-own to the “Hello…?!?!? Can Anyone Get Me a Bacon Cheeseburger Around Here?!?” Mushroom lovers will dig “Jay Does ‘Shrooms,” while pizza fanatics can order the Pepperoni Burger.

18251 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale

480-686-8908, lushburgeraz.com

CONFECTIONS/DESSERT

Donut Bar

This small chain pushes the limits of the sweet snack, serving a cornucopia of creative flavors that are as aesthetically appealing as they are appetizing. Modern lighting fixtures and pink neon signs make for great photo ops, youngsters will drool over the colorful Cookie Monster and Unicorn donuts and the 21-and-over crowd will appreciate the fact that yes, Donut Bar does have an actual bar.

16205 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-656-5754, donutbar.com

EUROPEAN/GLOBAL

KOVO Modern Mediterranean

KOVO serves carved-to-order rotisserie meats in its pitas, salads, signature entrees and specialty pizzas. The menu features a medley of authentic plates that highlight the traditional flavors of the Mediterranean with a trendy twist, like pan-seared sea bass in garlic and white butter, and the creamy Greek custard bougatsa.

10625 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix

602-237-5872, kovomedi.com

Tanzy

The menu at this stylish restaurant in Scottsdale Quarter is modest in size but mighty in flavor: hot and cold Italian sandwiches, tableside house-made mozzarella, meatball and calamari starters, seafood and steak. In addition to the expected egg dishes, the innovative global brunch menu includes truffles and caviar.

15257 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-483-3255, tanzyrestaurant.com

FINE DINING

Dominick’s Steakhouse

The food at Dominick’s Steakhouse is, unsurprisingly, focused on meat. Selections include filet mignon, jumbo scallops, steak and caramelized onions (with gorgonzola and creamy horseradish), and highly regarded bone-in KC strip and rib-eye steaks. The bar area and dining room are dark and chic, and the shallow indoor pool attracts many diners to Dominick’s rooftop.

15169 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-272-7271, dominickssteakhouse.com

Hearth ‘61

Mountain Shadows Resort’s premier dining establishment, Hearth ’61 serves from a menu focused on locally sourced and organic ingredients, beautiful plate presentation and prolific fresh fish dishes. Entrees include specialties such as Georges Bank scallops and charred eggplant with ancient grains, and a “Roast of the Day.”

5445 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley

480-624-5400, mountainshadows.com

HEALTHFUL/

VEGETARIAN

Flower Child

This green/eco-conscious eatery with a menu of salads and wraps is located a little outside the Airpark area, but worth the wander. There’s also a location at Desert Ridge.

10460 N. 90th St., Scottsdale

480-240-4400, iamaflowerchild.com

Fresh Mint

Fresh Mint does vegetarian cuisine right. This is, as Chef Mai Ly describes it, “vegetarian food with a Vietnamese twist.” Though there are a handful of dishes prepared with faux soy-based meats, many of Chef Mai’s signature dishes put veggies, fungi and legumes center stage.

13802 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-443-2556, freshmint.us.com

ITALIAN

North Italia

This lively trattoria in Kierland Commons serves classic and contemporary Italian dishes.

15024 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-948-2055, northitaliarestaurant.com

Rinaldi’s Italian Deli

Rinaldi’s made-to-order sandwiches are crafted only with Boar’s Head premium cold cuts. There are also several salads on the menu, in addition to traditional Italian favorites like lasagna and eggplant parmesan. This neighborhood mainstay also offers breakfast and brunch options like breakfast burritos and omelets. Catering available.

16211 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-607-3354, rinaldisdeli.com

Tomaso’s When In Rome

The latest dining destination from Tomaso Maggiore, Tomaso’s When In Rome is a trattoria specializing in Roman-style pasta including rigatone and cavatelli. There’s also an extensive wine list featuring vinos from various regions of Italy.

23655 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

480-404-6085, tomasoswheninrome.com

MEXICAN

Casa Amigos

Mexican flair meets Scottsdale style at this eatery, which pours a plethora of margaritas from its collection of 52 tequilas and serves a slew of Mexican-American favorites, from street corn and nachos to tacos and enchiladas.

7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

623-900-4353, casaamigosaz.com

Old Town Tortilla Factory

Homemade tortillas are the stars of the Southwestern cuisine-focused Old Town Tortilla Factory, which also serves vaunted margaritas and boasts a beautiful patio.

6910 E. Main St, Scottsdale

480-945-4567, oldtowntortillafactory.com