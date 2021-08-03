Desert Insurance Solutions opens Airpark office

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Desert Insurance Solutions, a boutique multiline property and casualty insurance broker, is expanding its Scottsdale presence with a new office at 13430 N. Scottsdale Road, which is shared with Redirect Health.

The broker offers insurance to commercial, professional and personal clients but specializes in serving high-value homeowners with multiple properties. It also provides health insurance and Medicare supplements. It has physical offices in Scottsdale and Palm Springs.

“I’m super excited about our Scottsdale expansion,” says Carrie Babij, co-owner and chief executive officer of Desert Insurance Solutions. “Scottsdale business is booming, and Airpark is in the middle of it. We provide a local presence with real experts on-site. For people with something to lose, insurance is too important for a remote 1-800 service center. I work here in Airpark with my professional service staff, and I love living here in Scottsdale with my family.”

Babij explains her firm’s positioning: “Large brokers are fine for large companies, but they don’t want to bother with smaller companies or personal insurance. All those insurance companies with funny TV ads limit choice and aren’t designed for high-end homes or more complicated businesses. Desert Insurance Solutions fills the gap with quality carrier choice and expert service.”

Desert Insurance Solutions is licensed to operate in all states. On the business side, it has years of experience with access to multiple commercial carriers.