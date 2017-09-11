Delicious Decade

By Alison Bailin Batz

Arizona Restaurant Week marks major milestone

Arizona Restaurant Week returns September 15-24, and patrons will have much more than delectable food at a bargain to get excited about.

“To celebrate 10 years of this spectacular event, we are giving diners a chance to win big with an exciting online contest featuring 10 experiential prizes that foodie and travel lovers will eat up,” says Steve Chucri, Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO.

“Some of them include a brewery tour and tasting with SanTan Brewing Co., a coffee roasting and cupping tour for 10 at CULT Coffee Roasters and even a drone.”

The 10-day eating extravaganza offers diners the opportunity to try three-course, prix-fixe menus at more than 60 Arizona restaurants for $33 or $44 per person. The goal is to stimulate business and revenue and position the Grand Canyon State as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation.

Market Street Kitchen, 20825 N. Pima Road, and The Herb Box, 20707 N. Pima Road, are among the participating Airpark-area restaurants.

“Our menu for the 10th anniversary of Restaurant Week is a variation on our ‘greatest hits’ and dishes,” says Michael Hunn, Market Street Kitchen chef.

“For example, we are doing our fried chicken as a three-course dinner, and some of our other best dishes with fabulous first and third courses for $33 per person. Lots of classics with a twist to get a sampling of our local favorites.”

The Herb Box CEO Susan Smederovac-Wilcox says her restaurants participate annually because it kicks off the season.

“It gets everyone excited, including our staff. We get to show off a little, and welcome new guests.”

Some packages include a complimentary glass of wine or beer. Those are indicated with a “B” next to their name. Similarly, venues with a “V” by their listing offer vegetarian options, “G” for gluten-free friendly choices and “C” if the prix-fixe menu is for a couple, rather than per person.

The winner will be announced by October 1 and notified via email or phone. For a complete list of participating restaurants, or to enter the contest, visit arizonarestaurantweek.com.