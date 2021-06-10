DBP, Salvation Army collect water bottles for heat relief

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Airpark-based DBP teamed up with the Salvation Army to raise awareness and collect water bottles for the nonprofit’s heat relief stations around the Valley.

What started out as a small company goal of 3,000 water bottles turned into a communitywide event that resulted in raising 124,094 water bottles for the Salvation Army’s efforts.

DBP split employees into three different teams each led by a partner: First place was Team Tsunami led by CR Duley with 77,680 water bottles, second place was the Thirst Quenchers led by Andy Bolwar with 23,634 water bottles, and in third place was the Super Soakers led by John Pederson with 22,780 water bottles.

On May 6, DBP hosted a water drive celebration to thank those who made the collection of almost 125,000 water bottles possible.

After the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning, the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services responds by utilizing its emergency heat relief stations around the Valley.

“The Salvation Army’s heat relief stations make a huge impact in all of our communities,” says Salvation Army’s Edward Salazar.

“Excessive heat affects everyone, but those without access to air-conditioned shelter and cold bottled water are at a much greater risk of heat exhaustion. These locations offer respite, shelter and spiritual counsel for anyone in need.”

The stations are in Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Surprise and Tempe.