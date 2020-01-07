Community, business leaders tee up for Children’s Hospital

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Local community and business leaders were all in “fore” a good cause when they raised $590,000 at the 21st annual Phoenix Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Presented by CBRE and MJ Insurance, proceeds from the tournament benefit the hospital’s Hope Fund—the area of greatest need. The Hope Fund helps launch critical news programs, purchase essential equipment, conduct cutting-edge research and more.

The Phoenix Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament has raised more than $7.3 million for children in the community since its inception 21 years ago.

About 288 golfers teed up for the day of golf and support for Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients and families.

“Phoenix Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament participants get more than bragging rights out of this beautiful day of golf,” says Steve Schnall, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation senior vice president and chief development officer.

“They also get the satisfaction of knowing they are funding critical care for the thousands of families who come through our doors each year.”

Info: phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.