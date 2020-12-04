Commercial Properties helps sell Airpark building

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Commercial Properties Inc./CORFAC International (CPI), Arizona’s largest locally owned commercial real estate brokerage, helped sell 14287 N. 87th Street (second floor), a 12,204-square-foot office condo in Scottsdale.

Scott Nelson from CPI’s Scottsdale office represented the buyer, Spooner Real Estate LLC.

“Through our diligent process we were able to identify this opportunity as an ideal fit to serve as Spooner Physical Therapy’s new headquarters,” Nelson says. “The class A improvements and suitable floor plan made this space nearly plug and play.”

Located just south of Raintree Drive and west of Pima Road and the Loop 101 freeway at 14287 N. 87th Street, this class B office building overlooks Pima Road with Loop 101 visibility.

Spooner Real Estate LLC purchased the building for $3.4 million/$280 per square foot.