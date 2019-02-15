Charity Golf Tournaments Tee Off In Scottsdale

By Airpark News Staff
Scottsdale’s numerous fairways are known for being great places to play a game of golf. But enjoying time on the greens is also a great way to pay it forward. Here are five annual charity golf tournaments in Scottsdale that swing for a great cause.
Scottsdale Chorus Harmony Golf Classic
When: February 24, 2019
Where: TopGolf, 9500 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
Cost: $2,500/Top of the World Sponsor; $1,000/Top Notch Sponsor; $300/Top Tier Sponsor; $115/golf registration; $100/Gold ‘N Golf raffle; $50/raffle ticket to win a wine-filled refrigerator; $35/dinner only (no golf)
Benefits: The Scottsdale Chorus
More info: scottsdalechorus.org
Golf-Fore-Charity
When: April 1, 2019
Where: Desert Highlands Golf Club, 10040 E. Happy Valley Rd., Scottsdale; Troon Country Club, 25000 Windy Circle Dr., Scottsdale
Cost: Desert Highlands Golf Club – ladies’ 9-hole scramble and putting course, $274/player; Golf-Fore-Charity scramble, $550/golf only, $650/golf and dinner, $150/dinner guest. Troon Country Club – Challenge Cup PRO-AM, $2,500 per player and dinner guest; PRO-AM foursome, $10,000 for dinner guests and two tickets to the Major Sponsor VIP Party at Dominick’s Steakhouse on March 31.
Benefits: Phoenix Children’s Hospital and St. Vincent de Paul
More info: golf-fore-charity.org
Swing Fore Special Needs
When: April 11, 2019
Where: Topgolf, 9500 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
Cost: $75-$150
Benefits: ACCEL student disability services
More info: accel.org
5th Annual Tom Londen Memorial Golf Tournament
When: April 12 and 13, 2019
Where: Talking Stick Golf Club, 9998 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
Cost: $280/individual player; $1,120/foursome; $1,000/hole sponsor; $1,500/hole sponsor, contest hole; $7,500/bronze sponsor; $10,000/silver sponsor; $15,000/gold sponsor; $1,000/custom sponsorship package
Benefits: Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital
More info: donate.azcancerfoundation.org/event/tom-londen-memorial-golf-tournament-and-reception/e208709
31st Annual Memorial Skeeter McFee Golf Tournament
When: April 27, 2019
Where: Stonecreek Golf Club, 4435 E. Paradise Village Pkwy. South, Phoenix
Cost: $10-$2,500
Benefits: Phoenix Squaw Peak Rotary
More info: squawpeakrotary.com