Charity Golf Tournaments Tee Off In Scottsdale

By Airpark News Staff

Scottsdale’s numerous fairways are known for being great places to play a game of golf. But enjoying time on the greens is also a great way to pay it forward. Here are five annual charity golf tournaments in Scottsdale that swing for a great cause.

Scottsdale Chorus Harmony Golf Classic

When: February 24, 2019

Where: TopGolf, 9500 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Cost: $2,500/Top of the World Sponsor; $1,000/Top Notch Sponsor; $300/Top Tier Sponsor; $115/golf registration; $100/Gold ‘N Golf raffle; $50/raffle ticket to win a wine-filled refrigerator; $35/dinner only (no golf)

Benefits: The Scottsdale Chorus

More info: scottsdalechorus.org

Golf-Fore-Charity

When: April 1, 2019

Where: Desert Highlands Golf Club, 10040 E. Happy Valley Rd., Scottsdale; Troon Country Club, 25000 Windy Circle Dr., Scottsdale

Cost: Desert Highlands Golf Club – ladies’ 9-hole scramble and putting course, $274/player; Golf-Fore-Charity scramble, $550/golf only, $650/golf and dinner, $150/dinner guest. Troon Country Club – Challenge Cup PRO-AM, $2,500 per player and dinner guest; PRO-AM foursome, $10,000 for dinner guests and two tickets to the Major Sponsor VIP Party at Dominick’s Steakhouse on March 31.

Benefits: Phoenix Children’s Hospital and St. Vincent de Paul

More info: golf-fore-charity.org

Swing Fore Special Needs

When: April 11, 2019

Where: Topgolf, 9500 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Cost: $75-$150

Benefits: ACCEL student disability services

More info: accel.org

5th Annual Tom Londen Memorial Golf Tournament

When: April 12 and 13, 2019

Where: Talking Stick Golf Club, 9998 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Cost: $280/individual player; $1,120/foursome; $1,000/hole sponsor; $1,500/hole sponsor, contest hole; $7,500/bronze sponsor; $10,000/silver sponsor; $15,000/gold sponsor; $1,000/custom sponsorship package

Benefits: Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital

More info: donate.azcancerfoundation.org/event/tom-londen-memorial-golf-tournament-and-reception/e208709

31st Annual Memorial Skeeter McFee Golf Tournament

When: April 27, 2019

Where: Stonecreek Golf Club, 4435 E. Paradise Village Pkwy. South, Phoenix

Cost: $10-$2,500

Benefits: Phoenix Squaw Peak Rotary

More info: squawpeakrotary.com