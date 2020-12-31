Central Arizona Supply opens Central Arizona Reserve

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

After five decades as Arizona’s largest family-owned and -operated plumbing supply company, Central Arizona Supply has expanded to the Airpark with Central Arizona Reserve.

The new concept is an ultra-luxury division and the largest premium appliance and plumbing showroom in Arizona. It’s the company’s second Scottsdale location.

“My dad opened his original Scottsdale location well before there was a freeway,” says Jeremy Smith, co-owner and director of showrooms.

“That’s always been our most successful showroom in Arizona. We’ve always been passionate about it. When we brought on appliances over a year ago, the intention, at some point, was to expand the showroom, either by moving it or opening another showroom. We had this opportunity, when Monarch closed because of COVID-19, to take over the space. Now it’s a full appliance showroom—10,000 square feet.”

Central Arizona Reserve features a highly curated selection of the most high-end brands and tens of thousands of products from the world’s leading manufacturers, available to see, touch and experience all in one location.

“Just as vintners hold their finest wine—called their reserve—for their family and closest friends, we have curated our highest-quality and most unique collection of appliances, plumbing and lighting into one spectacular location,” Smith says.

“Central Arizona Reserve is my family’s 50 years of experience in kitchen and bath distilled into a singular showroom.”

To coincide with the opening, Central Arizona Supply is introducing 10 new appliance brands to its offering, including Electrolux, Fisher & Paykel, Hestan, Liebherr, Lynx, Miele and PITT Cooking. These manufacturers join Alfresco Grills, Asko, Bertazzoni, Blue Star, Café, Coyote Grills, Electrolux, GE, LG, Ilve, Monogram, Perlick, Scotsman, Smeg, Speed Queen, Sub-Zero, Wolf & Cove, U-Line, Vent-A-Hood, Verona and Viking.

“At Central Arizona Reserve, we exclusively showcase the best-in-class, most premium products and we look forward to welcoming designers, homeowners, builders and contractors who are looking for a fully immersive experience within the world of luxury kitchen and bath,” Smith says.

“We only just introduced our appliance division in January (2020) and in less than a year, the growth has already wildly surpassed our expectations. The appetite in the Arizona market for an independent company to be delivering the variety, quality and unique products that we are has exceeded our expectations on every level.”

Last January, Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove were the first brands to sign on with Central Arizona Supply and helped spawn interest from other major appliance retailers.

“Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove comprise the premier brands in the luxury appliance category that saw our vision early on and began working with us immediately. With their support, we have been able to bring this reserve concept to life and bring on other brands to complement them,” Smith says.

The reserve is the 12th location for the Smith family, owners of Central Arizona Supply, a Mesa-headquartered company.

Going on 20 years with the company, Smith has seen the business evolve.

“Every one of my competitors used to be a local business,” he says. “And almost every single one of them has sold out to a big giant conglomerate. That’s the biggest way it’s changed. A lot of people are super interested in working with locally owned business.

“They can call up the owner of the company if you need a little extra help. We were really known as a parts counter for a long time. They knew very little about our showrooms. Really, we’re full service.” 

Central Arizona Reserve

15500 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale

480-834-5817, centralazsupply.com