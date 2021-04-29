CBAZ puts its customers first

By Kristine Cannon

As small businesses scrambled to stay afloat amid the unexpectedly economically tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic, small local banks were working hard to assist them.

One bank in particular, Commerce Bank of Arizona (CBAZ), not only worked day and night to provide desperately needed PPP loans to businesses in need, but it was recently recognized by Newsweek as the best small bank in Arizona. It was an award CBAZ President and CEO Chris Webster calls “completely unexpected.”

“Besides a range of financial metrics, Newsweek evaluated banks with the fewest number of complaints filed with the FDIC. We were delighted to rank at the top of that list,” Webster says.

Newsweek’s inaugural America’s Best Banks 2021 list, which was published last fall, assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts they offer based on 55 factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories.

“We have always been dedicated to helping Arizona’s small businesses succeed, and we are honored to be recognized with this title,” CBAZ wrote of the award at the time. “This year was a challenging year for many people in Arizona, and we are proud of our team for rising to those challenges and serve each client with exceptional customer service.”

As a locally owned and managed bank, Webster says CBAZ has a better understanding on the Arizona business environment, in turn giving it a competitive edge.

“We always say, ‘Bank where you live. Bank local,’” Webster says. “CBAZ has a dedicated focus on the unique business banking needs of companies in our community.”

In the midst of a global pandemic, specifically, CBAZ’s lending and customer support teams were put through the test, working tirelessly to provide desperately needed PPP loans to not only existing business owners but also many new customer business owners, Webster says.

And that hard work more than paid off.

CBAZ Financial Inc., the parent company of CBAZ, recently reported consolidated earnings of more than $1.52 million in Q4 2020 — a 373% increase from $457,000 in the third quarter.

According to a press release published in February, total assets increased by 7.3% to $355.8 million during the quarter that ended December 31, 2020, and increased 49.6% compared to $237.8 million a year ago.

Total asset growth from December 2019 to December 2020 consisted of PPP loans funding CBAZ deposit accounts totaling $60 million and organic net deposit growth of roughly $36 million.

“Our financial metrics for the year were excellent,” Webster says. “The bank generated strong loan and deposit growth, net interest margin and bottom-line net income. And we were able to realign key noninterest costs, which will benefit the bank in the years to come.”

Webster also attributes CBAZ’s growth to the team’s ability to maintain “exceptional customer service performance standards” throughout a pandemic that would temporarily halt in-person, face-to-face communication.

“We build relationships with our customers through face-to-face communication,” Webster says. “Last March, that activity stopped immediately.”

CBAZ’s pivot to virtual forms of communication didn’t stop the company from working just as closely with its customers during the height of PPP, however.

“There’s a saying in banking, ‘Banks like to give you an umbrella when the sun is shining only to take it away when it starts to rain.’ I can tell you that our team provided hundreds of umbrellas to many, many grateful business owners,” Webster says. “And there’s nothing more rewarding than to let a business owner know at 3 in the morning that his or her PPP loan has been approved.”

Webster is proud of his team’s customer service skills.

“The team at Commerce Bank of Arizona strives every day to provide best-in-class banking services to small- and medium-size businesses throughout Arizona. It is an honor that our customer-first culture is recognized by business owners,” he says.

Founded in 2002, CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services like U.S. Small Business Administration financing solutions, construction loans and commercial real estate loans. The Tucson-based company has several locations, including one in Scottsdale in the Promenade.

Webster joined the company in 2015. Previously, he led the commercial banking division at BBVA/Compass in Phoenix and later co-founded First Scottsdale Bank.

“His leadership is inspiring to us all, and we are thankful for his wisdom and guidance during these challenging times,” CBAZ said at the time of Webster’s hiring. “With Chris as our leader, we are confident that our small-business community can come out of this crisis stronger than ever.”

Webster says CBAZ looks forward to supporting local businesses as the Arizona economy recovers.

“We are already seeing significant loan demand across many industries,” Webster says. “Many segments of the Arizona economy are doing very well, despite the pandemic. And most business segments impacted by the pandemic are poised to rebound as the vaccination rate increases.”ν

Commerce Bank of Arizona

16435 N. Scottsdale Road,

Suite 140, Scottsdale

480-253-4500,

commercebankaz.com