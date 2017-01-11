Caught you looking good – January

The Airpark’s generosity is boundless, as reflected by the splendid turnout at the RE/MAX Omni Consultants, LLC, and Wines for Humanity black-tie-optional Winter Gift of Giving Gala on Dec. 17 BLK Live, in the Airpark at 7301 E. Butherus Drive. The party was a fundraiser for Pediatric Hydrocephalus research at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The condition causes excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, which, in turn, reduces brain growth and development.