Caught you looking good – January

The Airpark’s generosity is boundless, as reflected by the splendid turnout at the RE/MAX Omni Consultants, LLC, and Wines for Humanity black-tie-optional Winter Gift of Giving Gala on Dec. 17 BLK Live, in the Airpark at 7301 E. Butherus Drive. The party was a fundraiser for Pediatric Hydrocephalus research at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The condition causes excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, which, in turn, reduces brain growth and development.
Looking good at the fundraiser are (from left) Casey Seger, Micah Withers, Kristen Raymond and Jeff Raymond.
Celina Murillo, Patricia Cain and Monique Murillo are ready to have some fun while tackling the task of fundraising at the black-tie-optional gala.
Patricia Cain chaired the Winter Gift of Giving Gala at BLK Live in the Airpark.
Sara and Sergio Melara are ready to party and raise funds at Winter Gift of Giving Gala.
The gang’s all here. It’s (from left) Michal Gafni, Cristina Torres, David Kopilovitch and Jacob Kopilovitch.
Micah Wythers and Casey Seeger sport an elegant look at BLK Live.
Looking good for the evening are (from left) Antonio Romo, Nataly Diaz, Melissa Romo and John Shehin.
Celina Murillo and Monique Murillo mingle during the Phoenix Children’s Hospital research fundraiser.
Timothy Scarpino is looking good at the gala.
Michelle Krue and Vanessa Krystek are having fun while raising funds for Pediatric Hydrocephalus research at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Brittney Sumner and Skyann Dorsett Black take a break during the Winter Gift of Giving Gala.