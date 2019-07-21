By Alison Bailin Batz

Earlier this year, Forbes Magazine reported one of the biggest trends in wine for 2019 would be canned options.

Forbes was right. Award-winning wineries from across the globe opted to can some of their varietals for easy transport and use by the pool or on the patio.

Here are some perfect out by the pool this summer:

Sofia Blanc de Blancs Mini

Perhaps one reason for canned wine’s explosion is due to this little pink can that could. The brainchild of Francis Ford Coppola Winery, it is named in honor of Coppola’s daughter, Sofia. This effervescent treat tastes of fresh juicy pears, summer melon and honeysuckle. An added bonus: each zesty, refreshing, can comes with its own mini straw for sipping. francisfordcoppolawinery.com

14 Hands Canned Bubbles

This perfect summer sipper was created with the active, on-the-go and outdoor wine enthusiast in mind. The result? A refreshing beverage that is perfect for drinking under the sun or stars, at a tailgate or pool party, or anywhere your next adventure may lead. In addition to this bubbly option made from pinot grigio, riesling, muscat canelli, the brand also has an excellent canned rosé, honeysuckle-tasting pinot grigio and even a red blend on the market. 14hands.com

Puscifer Queen B Sparkling Malvasia

Popular Arizona winemaker/musician Maynard James Keenan, who just opened a Scottsdale tasting room this past spring under his Merkin brand, has several canned options under his Puscifer wine label. An exceptionally unique one is the sparkling malvasia, which is smooth and lightly viscous. The label also boasts canned a sparkling cider and sparkling rosé. caduceus.org

Nomikai Fizzy Rosé

Created by Connor Drexler, a two-decade veteran of the wine industry, and in partnership with Megan and Ryan Glaab of Ryme Cellars in Sonoma, this photo-friendly canned option is refreshingly dry, yet still perfect for Arizona’s monsoon season. They are also sustainably produced as each artfully designed aluminum can is 99.99% recyclable, and the plastic used for the tops is made from 98% post-consumer waste. The brand also has a canned California red option worth a taste. drinknomikai.com

Round Barn Winery Red Sangria

After 22 years of selling exclusively from its family of properties in Southwest Michigan’s wine region, Baroda-based Round Barn Winery entered the retail channel in mid-May with a light, refreshing canned Red Sangria as well as a Crantini option. The immediate success already has the Midwest winery developing two more canned options for release by year’s end. roundbarn.com

Rosé All Day Bubbly in a Can

These bubbly cans have the same delicious notes of the brand’s still rosé wine; an elegant aroma of watermelon and strawberry, a crisp and fresh mouthfeel with a deliciously long, fruity finish and of course a splash of sparkle. And yes, this is the real brand that helped make the omnipresent phrase “rosé all day” a global phenomenon. radwineproject.com

Archer Roose White Spritz

Archer Roose is a female-founded and -owned wine brand from Boston that has quickly made a name for itself for its premium-quality canned wine. The wines are sourced from the best wine regions in the world and sustainably-made, 100% natural with zero added sugar, gluten free and vegan friendly. At 90 calories per can, the citrus-infused and crisp White Spritz is a winner. The entire line, however, is pretty darned near perfect. archerroose.com

West + Wilder Sparkling Rosé

Another leader in canned wines, West + Wilder’s canned wines are each inspired by the beauty of California, Oregon and Washington. This sparkling option is crafted with a core of pinot gris and pinot noir. Though it is dry, there are great notes of fruit — especially strawberries and plum — on the nose and in each sip. The fizz gives it just enough acidity to balance it all out. westandwilder.com

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio

This pinot grigio is crisp and bright with small amounts of both viognier and riesling within that complement the pinot. Beyond this option — tailor made to be enjoyed outdoors or on vacation and with definite notes of apples and peaches — Dark Horse is a leader in the canned wine market with everything from pinot noir to sparkling wine to rosé readily available. darkhorsewine.com ν