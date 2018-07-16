By Lynette Carrington

Sue Singer’s confection franchise gives the Airpark a sugar rush

Grayhawk resident Sue Singer loves doing business in Scottsdale. “Everything is here in a five-mile radius,” she says. “I think the Airpark offers great restaurants, home improvement, furniture, doctors… It’s nice that everything is here, and I don’t have to drive too far.”

Singer’s contribution to the glut of goods and services around the Airpark is cake.

She owns two Valley locations of the Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise. Her first store, located at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, has been open for 11 years.

“There are more than 250 Nothing Bundt Cakes across the country, and this location was number three,” Singer says.

During her former career as a pharmaceutical rep, Singer’s friend suggested she try the cakes at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Ahwatukee in lieu of another brand Singer had been purchasing. “I went in there and thought, ‘It’s a bundt cake like what my mom used to make, and how exciting can that be?’” Singer recalls. “I had a sample and thought it was the best cake I ever had. I started buying cakes for all my doctors’ offices.”

The cakes became Singer’s calling card as a pharmaceutical rep and she was welcomed with open arms as she made doctors’ office visits. During one stop at Nothing Bundt Cakes, she grabbed a franchise brochure, saw that it was a great opportunity and was immediately interested.

Singer talked to her father to get his advice. “My dad was an entrepreneur and had started his own business,” she explains. “He thought it looked like a good idea. He said he was willing to take the risk and loan me the money to get it started, so I did it.” The Scottsdale location has been in the same center since it opened, and Singer has since opened a second Nothing Bundt Cakes in Arcadia at 44th Street and Indian School Road.

Singer’s bundt cakes are available in several sizes, plus tiered, towered and as cute little “bundtinis.” Flavors range from red velvet and pecan praline to classic vanilla and chocolate chip. Flavor-of-the month selections are available throughout the year, including lemon raspberry and pumpkin spice. “Everything is cooked here on site and frosted here on site. I have a full-time baker and multiple frosters,” Singer says, motioning to a massive container of fluffy frosting.

Singer supports a variety of nonprofits with donations of Nothing Bundt Cake products that are either donated directly or auctioned off during fundraisers. “We just did the ALS Bite Night event,” she says. “I’ve done the big Humane Society luncheon for the last four years, school donations around the Valley, and we partner frequently with Phoenix Children’s Hospital.” Charities helping children, animals and those with cancer are near and dear to her heart. Additionally, Singer frequently offers Nothing Bundt Cakes for sale on site at HonorHealth hospitals and 20 percent of proceeds will go to the charity of that hospital’s choice.

“I love the product and it brings joy to people,” Singer says. “It’s one of those foods that people have a positive memory for and that’s important to me.” 