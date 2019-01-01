Breakfast, Lunch, Mimosas

By Kevin Reagan

Peter Verros says he’s a simple, bacon-and-eggs-type of guy. But the menu at his brunch spot in Scottsdale begs to differ.

It has jelly-donut-flavored pancakes, bacon covered in chocolate and crepes served with bananas and chili peppers.

Verros says his staff at the three Scottsdale Eggstasy restaurants is always experimenting and testing the limits of the standard breakfast menu.

“We’re always looking to keep going forward, keep being innovative,” Verros says.

They serve waffles, pancakes, sandwiches, burgers, and eggs — lots of eggs.

Verros estimates they crack about 2 million eggs from Hickman Farms each year. They serve eggs with apple cider-flavored bacon, eggs with ciabatta bread, and nine styles of eggs Benedict.

And there are specialty items not on the regular menu, like crepes covered in a cookie butter sauce.

The three Scottsdale restaurants are at 6990 E. Shea Boulevard, 10155 E. Via Linda and Market Street at DC Ranch. Verros says he planned to open the first location in Chandler, but fate sent him farther north. He finally opened the Chandler restaurant last month.

The Chicago native moved to Arizona a few years ago after a trip exposed him to the state’s alluring sunshine and business-friendly atmosphere.

“I came out here and fell in love with it,” Verros says.

He has more than 25 years of restaurant experience, opening and running his first breakfast spot when he was still a teenager.

People made fun of his menus at first, he says, but then they started catching on and getting trendy.

Eclectic, hip brunch spots that serve avocado toast can now be found everywhere throughout the Valley. But Verros says this has been his style for years.

Crepes remain one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. From Nutella crepes to spinach crepes, Eggstasy offers a wide spectrum of both savory and sweet options.

And there are plenty of healthier options for customers looking to watch their calories. The menu offers items like protein-filled pancakes and whole wheat French toast.

Among the restaurants’ numerous menu items, Verros says his personal favorite is the gluten-free lemon ricotta pancakes.

The restaurants will soon test a Japanese-style soufflé pancake.

Verros wants Eggstasy to feel like a mom-and-pop store that is welcoming and inviting.

It should almost feel like a party, he said, which is why the restaurant has Maroon 5 and Ricky Martin playing regularly in the background.

“We don’t want that corporate feel,” Verros says. ν

Eggstasy

For a complete list of locations,

visit eggstasyaz.com.