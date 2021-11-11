Booze Cruise: Wine Wagon offers fun shuttle service to Sedona wineries

By Jordan Houston

Cruise and booze in style with the Valley’s first same-day wine tour shuttle service from Scottsdale to Sedona.

Tour some of the Verde Valley’s finest wineries courtesy of the new Arizona Wine Wagon, a luxe, hop-on, hop-off bus ride. Depending on each location’s occupancy, the shuttle visits Oak Creek Vineyard and Winery, a Cornville family-owned boutique winery; DA Ranch, an award-winning estate vineyard also in Cornville; Javelina Leap, a family-operated and premium boutique winery in Page Springs; and Page Springs Cellars, a scenic vineyard with creekside picnic tables.

Co-founder and local entrepreneur Candie Guay, who recently developed the Wine Wagon with her counterpart Stephen Roach, says the shuttle service is a great opportunity for bachelorette parties, family outings, birthday parties, team-building events, “parents who need to escape,” or anyone looking to cut loose and indulge in the finer things in life. All passengers must be at least 21.

“We hope they enjoy a full day of getting away from it all by enjoying the Verde Valley and the tasty wines it has to offer without having to worry about driving,” says Guay, adding the excursion lasts about nine hours. “Each vineyard stop has something different to offer, but each one allows family and friends to take in the beauty of the area.”

Single seats can be purchased online for $119 and are available Friday to Sunday. The Wine Wagon can also be rented for $2,500 for a private full-day rental. For most trips, guests will meet for the shuttle at 8:45 a.m. the day of departure at Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

Tickets only include transportation, so Guay encourages participants to bring their own lunch or plan to purchase food and snacks at the wineries. Glass or flights are available at each location starting at $8 a glass, she continues.

The wagon will make one restroom and snack gas station stop around the halfway mark, as well as one on the way back.

“An old-fashioned picnic is always encouraged,” Guay says. “The wineries do sell food, but they are sometimes busy when we are there, so it’s always a good idea to bring your own.”

Luxury ride aside, which features comfortable seating and USB ports, there is one other element that sets the Wine Wagon apart from competitors — its driver.

The sleek bus is headed by trained opera singer Candice. Guests, if they wish, can expect to hear the performer bust out some tunes throughout the trip, ensuring the drive is as entertaining as it is comfortable.

“Candice has sung all over the world, and now we are lucky enough to have her serenade our guests,” Guay explains. “She sometimes pops into the wineries, and our guests really enjoy her.”

Arizona Wine Wagon

WHERE: Raintree Drive and the Loop 101, Scottsdale

COST: Tickets start at $119; for a $10 discount, use the code ENTERTAIN10

INFO: azwinewagon.com