Boccieri Golf expands services at Scottsdale learning center

Boccieri Golf, the exclusive home of robotic swing training in Arizona, has been designated as an Official Callaway Fitting Center. The Callaway “store within a store” features the full line of Callaway golf equipment, including the new EPIC driver.

“The Callaway Fitting Center designation is a natural progression for us,” Boccieri Golf President Tim Greenwell said. “Using our robotic swing training system allows our instructors to help players build a consistent golf swing, after which they can fit them with the proper Callaway equipment.”

To ensure the proper fit, Boccieri Golf instructors will employ its 10-point measurement process developed by company founder Stephen Boccieri. “Our instructors have mastered our proprietary fitting system using our database of over 1,000 shaft profiles,” stated Boccieri. “Matching the proper head, shaft and grip to a player’s swing will result improved performance, greater consistency and lower scores.”

For more information, visit boccierigolf.com.