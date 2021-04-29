Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction sales top $105M

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Barrett-Jackson, the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, showed that the collector car market is thriving during its weeklong Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20 to March 27.

Among the most notable sales during the week was the 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake (Lot 1396) that sold for $5.5 million and a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Lot 1394) that sold for $2.475 million.

In total, 1,054 vehicles sold for over $95 million, while over 1,000 pieces of automobilia brought in over $4.4 million, and $5.8 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $105 million with a 100% sell-through rate and over 95 world-record auction sales achieved.

Barrett-Jackson also brought back the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Cup to recognize the talent and craftsmanship of custom car and truck builders. Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson and President Steve Davis announced the Ultimate Best in Show was a 1970 Dodge Challenger known as “Havoc.”

“It was wonderful to be back among our friends and family in the collector car community,” Jackson says.

“The pandemic challenged us all in different ways, which is why it was great to reconnect and celebrate this passion we all love so much. It’s also why we curated a quality docket that included some of the very best examples of collector cars. With so many auto shows and traditional events canceled over the past year, we were thrilled to provide a stage for the world’s top automakers to showcase their latest vehicles. We also relished the chance to write history with the sale of the most VIN 001 and first production vehicles ever offered at auction, which raised $5.8 million for charity.”

The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction included:

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake (Lot 1396): $5.5 million.

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Lot 1394): $2,475,000.

2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition (Lot 1408): $1.21 million.

2017 Ford GT (Lot 1377): $990,000.

1965 Shelby GT350 (Lot 1395): $962,500.

1959 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot 1358): $825,000.

2020 Ferrari 488 Pista (Lot 1374.2): $467,500.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Split-Window Coupe (Lot 1414): $451,000.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot 1367): $440,000.

2005 Ford GT (Lot 1415): $440,000.

Barrett-Jackson raised $5.8 million for charity through the sale of eight VIN 001 and first production vehicles offered at auction, along with a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR race car (Lot 3000). To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $133 million for charity for organizations around the world.

Familiar faces from the worlds of entertainment, government, business and sports in attendance at the 2021 Scottsdale Auction included actor and comedian Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz; former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle; Gov. Doug Ducey; Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega; businessman and philanthropist John Staluppi; Olympic great Michael Phelps; Kansas City Chiefs player Kyle Long; former MLB players Marco Estrada and Jacoby Ellsbury; former NHL player Shane Doan; racing driver and automotive TV personality Tanner Foust; actors Cody Walker and Dylan Sprouse; actor/comedian Adam Ferrara; singer/songwriter Jason Freese; and automotive TV personalities/custom car builders Ant Anstead, Dave Kindig and Chris Jacobs.

“Barrett-Jackson is truly the epicenter of the collector car market,” Davis says.

“In addition to reconnecting with many of our longtime friends this week, we also welcomed a wave of new collectors into the hobby. Many of these first-time auction bidders are gravitating towards Resto-Mods and customs, and they are also finding a deep appreciation for original cars. We’re honored to be at the forefront of expanding the hobby and bringing more enthusiasts into the collector car family. We are excited to keep the momentum going and can’t wait to see everyone again in Las Vegas and Houston in the coming months.”

A total of 1,018 automobilia pieces sold at No Reserve for more than $4.4 million in Scottdale.