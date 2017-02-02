Barrett-Jackson auction sets sales record, raises $2.2 million for charity

Barrett-Jackson consigned 1,719 vehicles, the most in its 46-year history, set 40 world auction sales records, and raised $2.2 million for charity during its 2017 run at WestWorld in the Airpark in January.

Vehicle sales reached approximately $100 million (unaudited) at a 99.5-percent sell-through rate, and more than 1,800 pieces of automotive memorabilia sold for more than $2.5 million (unaudited), according to Barrett-Jackson.

Approximately 320,000 people attended this year’s auction, according to the company, including professional athletes and entertainment personalities.

“Despite the rain and colder temperatures, we had a phenomenal turnout,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.

The auction gave bidders a wide range of American muscle cars, European classics, exotic sports cars and one-of-a-kind customs.

The top cars sold included a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 (Lot 1397), $1,485,000; 1960 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle 1 (Lot 1390), $1,320,000; 1930 Duesenberg J Dual-Cowl Phaeton (Lot 1378), $880,000; 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot 1396), $616,000; 1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot 1365), $445,500; and Justin Bieber’s 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia (Lot 1372), $434,500.

Barrett-Jackson helped raise approximately $2.2 million for charities serving U.S. veterans, children and medical research during the auction.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steven Tyler auctioned his 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder (Lot #3003), with 100 percent of the $800,000 price to benefit Janie’s Fund.

The sale of the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-designed 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle (Lot 3006) and his 2014 Chevrolet No. 88 race car (Lot 3006.1) raised $400,000 to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Mark Fields, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, helped raise $207,000 with the sale of a one-of-one 2017 Ford Raptor (Lot 3004) to support Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.