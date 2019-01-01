With jan D’Atri

It’s as pretty as it is delicious!

This banana pudding with a Springtime twist makes a fantastic everyday dessert, or for something very special like Mother’s Day!

I often tell the story of how I’ve always used certain brand names throughout my life like Clorox Bleach and Gold Metal Flour. Why? Because they were the brands that my mom used, and so for me, there is a built-in brand loyalty. Pepperidge Farms is another one of those tried and true brands that have earned our loyalty. So, this year for Mother’s Day, I’ll make mom this scrumptious treat using Pepperidge Farms Chessman cookies. Give it a try. I think you’re going to go bananas over it!

Banana Chessman Cookie Pudding

Ingredients:

2 containers Pepperidge Farms Chessman Cookies

2 cups whole milk

1 (3.4-ounce) package vanilla pudding or Hershey’s white chocolate pudding, instant

1 package cream cheese, softened

1 (14-ounce) Carnation or Borden Eagle brand sweetened, condensed milk

1 (14-ounce) container Cool Whip *(see substitution)

6 to 8 sliced bananas, slightly ripened

Optional, whipped topping in a can

Directions:

Line the bottom of a 13-inch by 9-inch by 2-inch casserole or baking dish with one bag of Chessman cookies.

In a bowl, combine the milk and pudding mix and blend with an electric hand mixer until thickened. Set aside. In another bowl, combine the softened cream cheese and condensed milk. Mix with electric hand mixer until smooth and creamy.

Fold the Cool Whip into the cream cheese mixture. Add the cream cheese mixture to the pudding mixture and stir until well blended. Slice bananas into half-inch discs. Cover layer of cookies with banana slices. Spoon the pudding and cream cheese mixture evenly over the cookies.

Cover with second container of Chessman cookies. Refrigerate for several hours or until ready to serve. (The longer the pudding is refrigerated, the softer the cookies become.) Serve 1 to 2 cookies per serving. Optional: Top with whipped topping and 2 slices of banana.

Substitution Note: 16 ounces of whipping cream plus 2 heaping tablespoons of powdered sugar can be substituted for Cool Whip. Whip heavy cream together with powdered sugar until thickened.