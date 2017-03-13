Baked with love: Sugar Happy a sweet Airpark newcomer

By Alison Bailin Batz

As it turns out, the Airpark can thank Arizona’s amazing sunsets for one of its most delicious new businesses in the area, Sugar Happy Bakery & Coffee.

“I actually grew up in the restaurant business in Monterrey, California, working for my parents’ various restaurant ventures until I was 18,” says Caylin “KK” Campilongo, Sugar Happy founder and owner. “I really got the hospitality and entrepreneur bug from them.”

Campilongo would then spend much of her young adulthood in California, owning and managing her own restaurants.

“Between stints in California, I made a pit stop to do some work here in the Valley,” Campilongo says. “Though I wasn’t able to make Arizona my home at that time, the outrageous sunsets, not to mention all of the smiling people, had my heart even then. I was determined to make my way back here some day.”

That “some day” was February 2016, when Campilongo sold her successful restaurant in Palo Alto, California, and joined her father here. Of course, she also had her sights set on opening a business.

“When the space on Scottsdale and Acoma became available, I was motivated to action,” Campilongo says. “I was always very hands on at all of my restaurants, especially when it came to the desserts. The idea of a bakery seemed a perfect fit.”

By the time she held her grand opening in December 2016, Sugar Happy was far more than a basic bakery. The bright, light, stylish shop is more neighbor gathering place, complete with coffee service; a sneaky-good lunch menu with soup, salad and paninis. Wifi and flat-screen televisions playing local, regional and international sports add appeal for diverse clients.

“We even have outlets under every single table encouraging people to come in, kick back and style awhile,” says Campilongo.

That’s not to say the bakery offerings are anything to shrug off.

“Our goal with our bakery items is to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth,” says Campilongo.

For those who can eat anything, menu highlights include revolving cupcake flavors daily, decadent cookies and flavored croissants and gelatos, a nod to her love of Italy, where she has traveled extensively.

For those with dietary restrictions, Super Happy offers an extensive menu of gluten-free options, including brownies, cupcakes and macaroons, as well as vegan options, including banana bread. It even has a “made to fuel” menu boasting yogurts, parfaits and granolas for those with a sweet tooth but strict diet.

“We also offer an extensive line of custom cakes, cupcakes and other goodies – many available in gluten-free or vegan varieties as needed – for weddings, baby showers and just about any other party or event you can imagine,” Campilongo says.

This month, Campilongo and her team invite the community to visit on Valentine’s Day, when they will be offering free cappuccino and chocolate croissants from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Just before Valentine’s Day – on Feb. 11 – Sugar Happy is hosting a “Mother-Daughter Cookie Decorating Workshop,” starting at $15 per twosome.

Sugar Happy is at 14202 N. Scottsdale Road, on the southwestern corner of Acoma Drive. It is open Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Sundays.

Visit sugarhappyaz.com to see all of its special events in coming months, including father-daughter theme activities, meet ups and even tasting days.