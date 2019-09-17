Autumnal Inspiration

These local cocktails scream fall

By Alison Bailin

Hat of Another Color

Civana Resort, Spa & Sanctuary

A spin on an old fashioned, this specialty cocktail features local roots with grapefruit-infused Arizona honey and local Carefree bourbon, along with sweet vermouth, housemade cinnamon tinctures, and a grapefruit peel and cinnamon stick garnish. A seasonal cocktail with an Arizona twist. $16.

civanacarefree.com

Keep Your Gin Up

The District

While Bombay Sapphire Gin is the starring spirit, it’s the coconut cream and fresh nutmeg that are the stars here. All of the ingredients are perfectly balanced with angostura bitters and fresh lemon and lime juices for a refreshing-yet-surprisingly warming sipper. $11.

districtbaraz.com

Lemon Meringue Martini

The Covenant

This stunning combination of Licor 43, butterscotch liquor, Frangelico, lemon and simple syrup is even rimmed with graham cracker garnish and topped with a vanilla and butterscotch whipped topping. It tastes like the fall fair and a campfire had a baby, in a good way. $12

thecovenantaz.com

Pumpkin Spiced Bourbon Iced Latte

Brunch Café

Here’s a delicious, iced coffee cocktail to pair with breakfast, brunch or lunch that comes with a special pumpkin-flavored punch. This iced Lavazza espresso drink is spiked with a splash of bourbon cream and dusted with pumpkin spice. $11.

brunchcafe.com

Fall’n Ain’t Easy

W Scottsdale

The name is deceiving, because it is almost impossible not to call for this combination of Bulleit Bourbon, angostura bitters and fresh apple cider. The garnish of apple slices and cinnamon sticks takes it over the top, especially via the resulting magical aroma. $14.

wscottsdalehotel.com

Washington & 1st

Mowry & Cotton

Named after the original location of Mowry & Cotton, this cocktail is the embodiment of all of the flavors of the season. Its gin, elderflower liqueur and blackberry brandy base perfectly combine with blackberry puree and fresh thyme leaves for a balanced sip every single time. $15. mowryandcotton.com

The Rye Tickle

Lon’s Last Drop at The Hermosa Inn

The Redemption Rye in this drink is highlighted by the use of orange peel, vanilla and eucalyptus of Amaro Montenegro. A touch of sweet is added with maple syrup followed by a few dashes of housemade pear bitters to perfectly balance this smooth cocktail. $14.

hermosainn.com

Caramel Apple Sucker

Dakota

It tastes exactly the way it sounds, and that is a very good thing. This cocktail combines Crown Royal Apple with Angry Orchard Cider, and then it is served in a martini glass that has been drizzled with luscious caramel and garnished with an actual caramel apple sucker. $12.

dakotabar.com

Hash Coffee

Hash Kitchen

Brunch just got even better. This cocktail mixes Tuaca, espresso, cream and salted caramel for a warm creamy drink with equal parts caffeine and alcohol. $11.

hashkitchen.com

Nitro Cold Brew Mexican Iced Coffee

The Mission

Warm up while you cool off this fall with this decadent blend of housemade and cinnamon-infused tequila, paired with silky-smooth nitro cold brew and topped with a soft whip vanilla bean foam. $13.

themissionaz.com

Apple Pear Whiskey Sour

Taqueria Centro at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

A fresh take on this classic is elevated by Barmalade Apple Pear, an all-natural fruit mixer. The combination of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, this Barmalade Apple Pear and lemon are the only the ingredients you need this fall-iday season. $15.

omnimontelucia.com ν