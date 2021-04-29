Attainia names two senior leaders

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Attainia Inc. — which produces medical equipment planning software for health care new construction, renovation and expansion projects — has named two key leadership hires to support the company’s aggressive growth goals for 2021: Ron Villarreal as chief finance officer, and Kevin Keller as vice president of sales.

“These two new additions come at a time of significant growth for our company,” says DJ Chhabra, Attainia’s CEO and chairman of the board.

“With their experience and successes in the software industry, I’m confident they will provide the leadership we need to achieve our aggressive goals.”

Villarreal brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience to Attainia, with a specialty in the software as a service (SaaS) industry. He most recently held a position at NextHealth Technologies and had previous roles at Price Waterhouse and Disney.

“I’m excited to make some great things happen and to help build on the momentum that Attainia has been experiencing,” Villarreal says.

Keller joins Attainia as a seasoned software sales leader, most recently selling to the health care vertical. His previous roles included positions at UKG, Ascentis and Paychex Inc.

“It’s an amazing time to join the Attainia team,” Keller says. “Attainia has the premier product in the medical equipment planning space and continues to make significant investments to advance the flagship solution and add additional products to the suite. We are primed for explosive growth, and I’m eager and excited to be part of the journey and the ongoing success.”

Attainia is ramping its added talent while staying focused on product innovation. The company has doubled its sales organization in the past 12 months, and is actively recruiting for additional roles in sales, research and development, and other key departments.

“2021 is absolutely the year Attainia is poised for growth,” Chhabra says. “With the right people in place and solid momentum with our product development, we are expecting a monumental year.”