ASU study reveals: Scottsdale company’s $1.1 billion GDP impact on U.S. economy

By Scottsdale Airpark News staff

A new independent study by the L. Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University shows Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, had an estimated $128.5 million gross domestic product (GDP) economic impact in Arizona and more than $1.1 billion GDP impact on the U.S. economy in 2020.

The study analyzed the scope and scale of Plexus’ economic impact and investment across the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

“The purpose of this study was to measure the economic impact of Plexus’ U.S. operations in the state of Arizona and in each market where the company does business, including Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, in 2020,” says Dennis Hoffman, director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

“Our findings show the tremendous impact that Plexus has had, including a $1.15 billion economic impact on the global GDP and more than $128.5 million economic impact in the local Arizona community.”

Highlights of the 2020 economic impact study include:

• $1.15 billion GDP impact on the global economy.

• $1.1 billion GDP impact on the U.S. economy.

• $128.5 million GDP impact on the state of Arizona.

• $791.6 million in U.S. labor income.

• 8,593 U.S. jobs supported.

• $26.8 million in sales tax revenues to state and local governments, responsible for $59.1 million GDP, 619 jobs and $41.9 million labor income in the U.S. economy.

“Every day, Arizonans deserve opportunities to build better lives for themselves and their families. As Arizona’s senior senator, I’ll continue supporting economic opportunities helping Arizonans grow and thrive at their own direction. I look forward to working with our business leaders and independent business owners as we continue to expand jobs and fuel economic recovery,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says.

Plexus is dedicated to changing lives and promoting health, wellness and success.

“Our products, team members and ambassadors are the foundation of these goals, which is why we are committed to the highest standards of quality,” says Tarl Robinson, CEO and founder of Plexus. “Thanks to our hardworking leaders and employees, in a year like no other, Plexus was able to grow and have a real impact on economies at the local, national and global communities where we operate.”

This study demonstrates that Plexus is a major economic driver, contributing millions to the U.S. economy, including $95 million in labor income statewide.

“In 2020 alone, Plexus supported more than 9,000 jobs worldwide, with a total of $821.6 million in total earnings for our employees and hundreds of thousands of ambassadors, who serve as independent business owners,” says Kim Drabik, senior director of corporate affairs at Plexus.

Plexus, a privately held company, was established 13 years ago in Arizona and has more than 400 employees at its Scottsdale headquarters, which consists of a 73,000-square-foot office building and 28,000-square-foot warehouse. In 2020, Plexus welcomed more than 462,000 new ambassadors and customers, growing the number of ambassadors receiving monthly income by 23%.

