Around The Airpark

Photos by Kimberly Carrillo

Goodguys 9th Spring Nationals

Vehicle enthusiasts of all kinds converged on WestWorld of Scottsdale on March 16 through March 18 for the Goodguys 9th Spring Nationals car show. More than 2,500 custom hot rods, classic and muscle cars, and trucks were on display. Guests also enjoyed live music, a dragster exhibition, kids’ zone, food, a swap meet and more.

Celebrity Fight Night

Photos by Kimberly Carrillo

The most star-studded annual charity event in Scottsdale, Celebrity Fight Night, took place on March 10 at J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The event, which benefits the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program at Barrow Neurological Institute, was long championed by the late Muhammad Ali.

Dinner of Champions

Photos by Melissa Fossum

Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa was joined by several celebrity friends for the Dinner of Champions, held March 13 at Steak 44. The event benefited the Animal Rescue Foundation.

Scottsdale Forward

Photos by Kimberly Carrillo

On March 14, the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce hosted the event “Scottsdale Forward: A Path for Progress and Economic Development” at Scottsdale Community College. The event began with breakfast and continued with a two-hour discussion that included several notable speakers and two panels, all talking on the topics of economic development and growth.

Smart Funding Summit

Story and photos by Niki D’Andrea

BIG YAM, The Parsons Agency hosted the Smart Funding Summit on February 21, drawing both business leaders and politicians to the Airpark area to discuss Regulation A funding. The fund was launched in 2015 and designed to create a new approach to generate equity for businesses that do not yet offer public stocks. Before the event, BIG YAM founder Bob Parsons said, “The market for Regulation A funding is young, but I believe it is poised to grow significantly in the coming years. We are hosting the Smart Funding Summit to help educate Arizona businesses about this new source of capital and to help kick-start a Regulation A funding movement in the state.”

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, who was integral in getting the Regulation A legislation passed, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers at the summit included Thomas Poletti from law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips; Scott Purcell of FundAmerica; Elio Motors senior vice president Tim Andrews; RONN Motor Group CEO Ronn Ford; and Chris Loeffler, founder and CEO of Caliber – The Wealth Development Company.

“I want more people to be a part of the risk-taking class,” Schweikert said from the stage, adding that he advocates “changing the way we think of the capitol stack.” Instead of the traditional, textbook model of funding, which Schweikert called “stale,” the congressman expressed a desire to see capital stacks “look more like $25,000 in crowd-funding, $50,000 in Reg A, $50,000 from private investors, et cetera.”

Prior to the summit, Schweikert stressed the importance of creating opportunities for Regulation A funding through the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act. “This was extremely important because it allowed entrepreneurs to grow and expand their business with dramatically less regulatory burden,” Schweikert said. “Expanding Arizona’s economy has been my top priority in Congress.” 