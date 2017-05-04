Arizona Wine & Dine draws hundreds to Scottsdale Quarter

The fifth annual Arizona Wine & Dine festival took place April 7 at Scottsdale Quarter, packing the palm-lined quad with people sipping wine, nibbling on samples from various Valley restaurants, learning about local hotels and resorts, and listening to live music by the 10-piece band Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s.

The epicurean event, sponsored by the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association(ALTA), has become a popular springtime staple for both resident and visiting foodies. Nineteen restaurants from all over metro Phoenix participated this year, including J&G Steakhouse (The Phoenician), T. Cook’s (Royal Palms Resort & Spa), Artizen (The Camby), District American Kitchen & Wine Bar (Sheraton Grand Phoenix), Litchfield’s (Wigwam Arizona Resort), and Airpark area eateries Nellie Cashman’s (The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa), Tanzy, and BRIO Tuscan Grill.

Arizona Wine & Dine serves as an unofficial kickoff for ALTA’s summer campaign to draw more people to the state’s resort-embedded restaurants. An estimated 800 people attended the 2017 event at Scottsdale Quarter.