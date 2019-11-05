Arizona real estate experts launch radio show

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Platinum Living Realty founder Jay Macklin recently launched a radio show with Realtor Jheri South to share insights and expertise based on 30 years of combined experience in the industry. Macklin gives inside real estate information to benefit both buying and selling listeners.

“What’s The Deal? Real Estate Show” airs 9 to 10 a.m., Saturdays on 960 KKNT The Patriot, with episodes available for download after the show. Listeners can tune in to understand how national real estate trends impact local markets and get updates on the most current real estate news.

“The idea behind creating a real estate-focused radio show is to help consumers and agents utilize technology and cutting-edge marketing tools to help buy and sell houses faster and more easily,” Macklin says.

“It’s a lot of fun discussing with Jheri and it’s thrilling to create a radio show that’s unique. No one else is talking about this stuff, which means that we are filling a need for many agents, homeowners and people interested in buying a home.”

Listeners can send questions via email to jay@platinumlivingrealty.com or tweet them to @PlatLivingBrkr.

Macklin began his real estate career in 2006 and opened his first brokerage with his wife, Michelle, in 2010. In July 2018, they separated from their national brand and took their growing brokerage firm independent. Throughout his career, Macklin has successfully employed unique video marketing tactics to recruit agents to Platinum Living Realty, which has more than 145 agents across Arizona.

Dr. Michael Hartman joins Plexus Worldwide Research Division

Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health and wellness company, hired Dr. Michael Hartman as vice president of research and development.

In his role, Hartman will oversee all facets of product ideation, research, formula development, medical affairs, claims substantiation, science education and product training.

“Michael has studied dietary supplements for nearly 20 years and is passionate about nutrition, health and wellness, so he’s the perfect fit,” said Gene Tipps, chief operating officer.

“His experience in direct sales over the last decade has helped countless individuals benefit from science-based nutrition and we are thrilled to bring his knowledge and expertise to Plexus.”

Hartman says he is looking forward to his new position.

“I am excited to work with my team at Plexus to analyze the validity of the latest scientific research and leverage the most exciting findings to further the company’s growth around the world,” Hartman says. “My extensive research on how nutrition can influence human performance has enormous potential as we begin developing new Plexus products.”

Hartman earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from Towson University, a Master of Science in kinesiology from Midwestern State University, and a Ph.D. in exercise physiology from the University of Oklahoma. Hartman will relocate to Scottsdale with his wife and two sons.