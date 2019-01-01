With jan D’Atri

Who knew crispy apples, store bought biscuit dough, a few spices and a can of 7-Up could make the most amazing Apple Biscuit Dumplings? It’s absolutely true and might just be the perfect finish for your Sunday Supper! This easy-as-ever recipe has become my new favorite dessert! It all starts with apple wedges tucked inside biscuit dough.

A beautiful caramel liquid comes together on the cooktop and then poured over the pockets of goodness. Into the oven it goes, and about 30 minutes later, you will have a mouthwatering treat. Spoon a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top and you, your family or your guests will never be the same! The key to the success of these dumplings is to baste them with the caramel liquid several times during the cooking process. That’s what will give them the deep, rich and unforgettable glaze. Um, by the way, what time is dinner?

Apple Biscuit Dumplings Ingredients:

4 large apples (makes 24 wedges)

1 can Pillsbury Grand Biscuits (8 biscuits, divided in half)

1 cube (8 tablespoons) butter

1 cup white or brown sugar

1 cup water

1 can 7-Up (7.5 or 12-ounce can)

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Peel, core and slice apples into wedges, slicing each half into thirds to make approximately 24 wedges. Soak apple sliced in 7-Up. Meanwhile, make caramel syrup.

In a medium pan, melt butter, brown sugar, water, 7-Up from apples, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and cook for about 5 minutes. (Syrup will be runny.) Set aside to cool. Make dumplings. Pull apart each biscuit to make two discs.

Stretch the dough out enough to cover one apple wedge. With tongs or a fork, dunk apple wedge into caramel syrup and place on biscuit disc. Pinch seems around apple wedge (pot sticker or half-moon style) to completely seal. Place dumpling in an 11- x 17-inch baking pan. Repeat until all apples and dough make dumplings. (You will have leftover apples.) Pour syrup over and around dumplings reserving 1/2 cup of liquid.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 25-30 minutes.

IMPORTANT! To get the glaze over the dumplings, brush reserved 1/2 cup syrup over dumplings several times during cooking process. When dumplings are done, serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Check out my How-To Video for Apple Biscuit Dumplings right here: https://jandatri.com/recipe/apple-biscuit-dumplings