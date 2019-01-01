With jan D’Atri

Forget being over the moon. This dish is downright heavenly! I guarantee it’s going to be one of your new favorites for breakfast or a fun dessert.

Angel food cake has a lot of fans—from folks who love that it’s fat-free and sometimes gluten-free, to people who enjoy its light, fluffy texture and taste.

I made a fantastic discovery when I decided to do a taste comparison of store-bought angel food cake to a boxed angel food cake. It wasn’t even close.

The boxed cake is so far superior in taste and it doesn’t get any easier than simply adding water to the mix. That’s right, nothing but water, you mix it for only a minute and a half and you don’t even grease the pan. Now that I had my perfect angel food cake, I was ready to beat a few eggs, milk and vanilla and turn the cake into French toast. Why did I think this would be a good idea? I wasn’t sure, but the picture was so inviting.

When I made the first test run, I knew it was going to be one of my go-to favorites forever. Served with a little powdered sugar and syrup, it makes a fabulous breakfast. Or, you can arrange the angel food french toast pieces on a platter with some fresh fruit and whipped cream or Cool Whip as a tasty dessert. I hope you get to make this for mom or for your family soon and when they ask you where you got the idea for angel food French toast, just tell them it was heaven sent!

Angel Food French Toast

Ingredients:

1 angel food cake, store bought or boxed cake

6 eggs, slightly beaten

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 tablespoon butter

Whipped cream or Cool Whip

Maple syrup, optional

Fresh strawberries, raspberries or boysenberries

Directions:

Slice the angel food cake into 10 to 12 1-inch thick wedges. In a shallow dish combine eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla. Soak wedges in egg mixture for 1 minute per side. In a nonstick skillet or on a nonstick griddle, melt butter over medium heat. Cook four wedges at a time and cook on all sides until golden brown. Repeat the process. Serve in slices with berries. Top with whipped cream or Cool Whip. Drizzle with maple syrup if desired. Serve immediately.

Watch my how-to video for angel food french toast here:

https://jandatri.com/jans-recipe/one-minute-kitchen