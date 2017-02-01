Airpark Business News – February

Hundreds attend Plexus Worldwide’s ‘Super Saturday’ in Scottsdale

Scottsdale was among 26 communities across the U.S. and Canada that took part in a massive, simultaneous live training forum for current and potential Plexus Worldwide independent resellers on Jan. 7, hosted by Airpark-based Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health, wellness and weight-management company.

The training forums attracted more than 21,000 in venues across the U.S and Canada, up from 15,000 the previous year, the company says.

During the four-hour session, attendees learned about Plexus and received training on how to share product information to grow their independent home-based businesses. Speakers included top ranking ambassadors who shared tips for success and led the company-organized training.

Since its inception, Plexus Worldwide has helped people transform their lives with health and wellness products and home-based entrepreneurial opportunity. Plexus has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, and was named the 46th largest direct-selling company in the world in 2016, according to Direct Selling News.

Recently, Plexus Worldwide earned an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau, the highest ranking a business can achieve from the organization.

Toll Brothers wins Gold Award for Best Outdoor Living Space

Talon Ranch in Scottsdale, a luxury-home community by Toll Brothers, won a Gold Award at The Nationals 2017, an annual competition honoring the best in new-home sales, marketing and design. Its Trovilla model won Best Outdoor Living Space.

The ceremony is among the highlights of the National Association of Home Builders International Builders Show, Jan. 10-12, in Orlando, Florida.

Toll Brothers took four of five Silver Awards for home communities in Arizona and California. Talon Ranch was the only Arizona community recognized.

Best Outdoor Living Space was judged on concept, creativity and impact of furniture and accessories. The Trovilla model is set against a Sonoran desert backdrop with views of Pinnacle Peak and Four Peaks.

With design and landscape by Creative Environments based in Tempe, the Trovilla’s outdoor spaces rival the most famous five-star resorts with desert contemporary style, functionality and luxury.

Designed for entertaining, the Trovilla features a dramatic great room seamlessly overflowing onto an oversize covered patio through expansive multi slide doors. The light-filled dining room and bonus room each open onto an additional covered patio.

The backyard features another oversize patio surrounded by a negative-edge pool and cascading water features. This swim-up covered patio is also accessible via concrete steps over the pool.

Private sitting areas and a designated area for playing lawn games complete the outdoor amenities.

The 33 home sites at Talon Ranch average more than 1 acre.

The Talon Ranch sales office, 11756 E. Quail Track Drive in Scottsdale, is open noon to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

For additional information, visit TollBrothers.com/luxury-homes/Arizona.

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North welcomes new chef

Chuck Kazmer, a 25-year veteran of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, most recently at the brand’s sister property in Amman, Jordan, is the new executive chef at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, a AAA Five-Diamond property.

Kazmer assumes responsibility for three main restaurants – Talavera; Proof, an American Canteen; and Saguaro Blossom poolside grill – in addition to Onyx Bar & Lounge and all food and beverage service throughout the conference and banquet facilities.

Kazmer was executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel Amman, where he was responsible for the property’s seven kitchens and eight restaurant outlets. Kazmer’s crowning achievement while in Amman was opening brasserie La Capitale, a multi-million dollar project.

When not in the kitchen, Kazmer enjoys home brewing, visiting local farmers markets and gardening.

Sleep Number opens new store in Airpark area

Mattress chain Sleep Number has opened its eighth store in the Phoenix area, at 16500 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 110, just south of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in the Airpark.

“Sleep Number saw North Scottsdale as an underserved market,” store manager Carol Desfosses says. “The area offers a fresh and relevant retail energy and provides convenience to local shoppers.”

At the new store, customers are guided by a sleep professional and receive an individualized sleep experience that helps them understand their sleep needs and find product solutions to achieve their best sleep.

Sleep Number recently was recognized by the Association of Retail Environments with for outstanding store design. The new 4,000-square-foot Airpark store employs a staff of five sleep experts.

Kona Grill announces preliminary quarter and year sales

Scottsdale-based Kona Grill, Inc., announced preliminary restaurant sales for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2016.

For the fourth quarter, restaurant sales increased 14.5 percent to $43.6 million, compared to $38.1 million for the same quarter in 2015.

For 2016, restaurant sales increased 18.5 percent to $169.5 million, compared to $143 million for the previous year. The increase was driven by sales contributions from eight restaurant openings, including three in the fourth quarter.

The company has generated positive same-store sales in each of the last six years.

“For the full year, we added eight restaurants representing over 20 percent annual unit growth,” says Berke Bakay, president and CEO of Kona Grill. “In 2017, our priorities are limiting development to three restaurant openings so that we can better digest our recent high growth and ramp up four-wall margins across the entire system, dramatically lowering our capital expenditures for increased financial flexibility, and making effective use of our upsized credit facility for the benefit of all shareholders, including acting opportunistically upon our $5 million stock repurchase plan.”

Kona Grill features a global menu of contemporary American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill owns and operates 45 restaurants.

LiveOps, Inc. names new CEO

Scottsdale-based LiveOps, Inc., a virtual-contact-center solutions company, named Keith Leimbach chief executive officer.

LiveOps describes Leimbach as a proven leader adept at building teams and gaining new business in the business-process-outsourcing industry. Leimbach’s track record of leading profitable growth in the industry combined with the value he places on culture makes him an ideal fit for LiveOps, according to Jim Watson, a LiveOps board member.

Leimbach was chief executive of ESG and chief operating officer at ServiceSource. He held multiple executive leadership roles at BEA Software and Accenture.

Leimbach has a degree in mechanical engineering at Ohio State University as well as post graduate work in Executive Leadership and Finance from the Haas School of Business at the University of California., Berkeley.

LiveOps, Inc., a pioneer in the contact-center industry, claims the largest U.S.-based network of more than 20,000 virtual, independent agents. In 2000, LiveOps started the journey to help establish the work-from-home model in customer service.

Pima Crossing sold for $46.15 million

Pima Crossing, on the northwestern corner of Shea Boulevard and Pima Road, near the Airpark, sold for $46.15 million to an entity formed by Los Angeles-based Karlin Real Estate, Cushman & Wakefield announced.

Anchored by the PGA Superstore, Pima Crossing encompasses 283,275 square feet spanning 27.5-acres. The property is home to well-known national and regional tenants that include Pier 1 Imports, Lifetime Fitness, Stein Mart, Scottsdale Beer Company and Discount Patio. The center is 95 percent leased.

Centrally located in North Scottsdale, Pima Crossing is adjacent to Loop 101. The center has its own signalized intersection at the south end of the shopping center.

Cushman & Wakefield executive managing directors Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert represented the seller, Regency Centers, L.P of Jacksonville, Florida.

“Pima Crossing presented the opportunity to own a fantastic piece of in-fill, freeway positioned, Scottsdale real estate offering several avenues to add significant value,” according to Schubert.

Cushman & Wakefield is a global real-estate services firm with 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries. It is among the largest commercial real-estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion.

Western State Bank announces promotion

Viviana Sexton was promoted to business banking assistant at Western State Bank in Scottsdale.

Her duties include preparing loan documents, file maintenance and providing customer service. She had been a customer-service representative at Western State Bank in Scottsdale October, 2013.

Western State Bank is a 115-year-old employee-owned, community bank with assets of more than $900 million.

Scottsdale Bar Association program set for Feb. 14

The Scottsdale Bar Association will present “A Time of Change: The 2017 ARCP Revisions” on Feb. 14 at Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 Gainey Club, just off of Doubletree Ranch Road.

Registration begins at 11:45 a.m.

The new Arizona Rules of Civil Procedure that became effective Jan. 1 will be discussed. The seminar will be taught by one of the co-chairs of the task force that proposed the amendments and a judge and lawyer who served on the task force.

Sponsors of the luncheon program are Kotzin Valuation Partners, a non-member sponsor, and Paige Martin, of Clark Hill PLLC, a member sponsor.

For more information, go to scottsdalebar.com.

GPS Insight donates $200,000 to charities

GPS Insight, an Airpark-area technology provider of GPS vehicle and asset-tracking solutions for commercial and government fleets, announced that it donated $200,496.75 in 2016 to 60 local and national charities and not-for-profits chosen by its customers and employees.

The customers and employees posted their picks on social media of the charities that mean the most to them. Every customer or employee that participated had a minimum of $250 and as much as $5,656.75 donated to the charity they requested.

The fleet-tracking company had a goal to donate $175,000 for the year. Among the charities are Donate Life America, Habitat for Humanity, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Honor Flight Network, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

By using GPS Insight Vehicle & Asset Tracking Solutions, customers may realize a significant increase in efficiency and gain insight into all aspects of their fleet operations.

For more information visit gpsinsight.com.

Internet connectivity firm Ingenu to open Airpark campus

Ingenu, which bills itself as “The Innovator of Things,” is opening a campus in the Airpark at 8900 E. Bahia Drive with a Feb. 16 ribbon cutting.

This expansion will bring employment opportunities to the area and serve as an innovation hub for the company, the company says.

Ingenu brings connectivity to machines. It enables long-range, low-power connectivity, and is building the first wireless Machine Network, the world’s largest IoT network dedicated to connectivity for machines, according to the company website.

The company’s technology is a proven standard for connecting Internet of Things and machine-to-machine devices around the world, with more than 35 networks deployed over seven years, it claims.

The Machine Network will have further reach, global range and longer-lasting battery life than any existing network, the company claims. It is also future-proof – enabling technology solution providers to maximize their product’s efficiency and longevity, with unparalleled control and visibility.