Airpark business is Arizona’s best-kept secret

By Holly Morgan

Mary Hampton’s Scottsdale Airpark office of Hook & Hunt is unassuming.

It sits smack dab in the middle of a connected row with several other businesses at 15955 N. Dial Boulevard. Double glass doors are surrounded by large windows and a cinderblock frame that sits 50 feet tall.

From the outside looking in, the office space looks unsuspecting and almost identical to the others. However, the warehouse is one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets.

Hook & Hunt is an online eCommerce store that sells name brand merchandise at a 50% discount. It’s a cross between eBay and Amazon. Items are listed at a low price, similar to a low bid on eBay, and once customers secure the deal, the shipping process is comparable to Amazon.

“I guess you could say we are a bit unsuspecting from the outside looking in, but our 5,000-square-foot warehouse is truly astonishing and it’s like a completely different world back there,” Hampton says.

“I haven’t had one person come through who isn’t astonished by what they see.”

Ironclad shelves line the east wall, rows of cardboard bins are centered down the middle and more than 12 pallets of merchandise sit stacked against the west side of the warehouse, appearing more like a highly secured vault.

“It’s safe to say that we pretty much have one of everything,” Hampton says. “You name it, we’ve got it.”

Merchandise sold on Hook & Hunt includes electronics, technology, camping gear, lawn equipment, kid and adult clothing, sunglasses, hiking necessities, home essentials, top of the line baby products, tennis shoes, boots, bicycles, helmets, gaming consuls, toys and designer purses.

“The initial idea for Hook & Hunt was to create a place where customers could come in and shop, then the pandemic hit,” Hampton says. “I had to make a decision when Arizona went on lockdown in March and instead of opening a store, I moved everything to a strictly online model. The world came to a stop, but instead of putting my dreams on hold, I decided to pivot.”

Hampton’s decision to become a shipping-based business and allow local customers the option of contactless pick up, is the key to her success.

“In the beginning, it was just me and my kids filling anywhere between 15 and 20 orders a week,” Hampton says. “Now I have a staff who is responsible for logging inventory, uploading items to the website and making sure all of the merchandise is boxed and shipped within 48 hours of an order being placed.”

Hampton runs a tight ship and is a savvy businesswoman. Her already well-established custom closet company, Hampton Design & Closets, wasn’t put on the backburner while launching this new endeavor. Hook & Hunt didn’t stop Hampton from launching a new nonprofit this year either. Through Rare Ambition, Hampton and her two adult children were able to provide Thanksgiving dinner to 30 local families struggling financially.

Hampton has always believed in putting families first, her own and those of strangers. That’s actually where the idea of Hook & Hunt started. As the sole provider for daughter Cambria Hatch, 19, and son Hunter Hatch, 18, Hampton has always strived to give them the best of the best.

“But nice things always come with a ridiculously hefty price tag,” Hampton says. “As a single mom, it wasn’t always easy in the beginning to buy the biggest TV or the newest gaming console.”

So, when Hampton, had the opportunity to start buying high-end merchandise in bulk, she went for it in hopes of helping families attain the finer things in life at a discounted price. And the launch of Hook & Hunt couldn’t have come at a better time with Arizona’s unemployment rate hovering around 6.3% and the holidays being right around the corner.

“What could’ve been the most challenging time to start a business and the easiest time to make excuses and stop everything, she decided to make it work,” says Hunter, who also runs the warehouse. “My mom never made a plan B because she was that determined to make Hook & Hunt a success.”

The future looks bright for Hook & Hunt. As inventory sells, Hampton is quick to purchase more items in bulk, but they are rarely the same.

“I’m always mixing things up and it’s helping me determine what people are really after,” says Hampton. “It’s also been a lot of fun getting calls from customers who are overly excited to find such good deals, they think there’s a catch.”

There isn’t.

Now at the top of Hampton’s list, is sharing Arizona’s best-kept secret with anyone who’ll listen. 

Hook & Hunt

15955 N. Dial Boulevard, Suite 5, Scottsdale

602-423-0009, hookandhunt.com